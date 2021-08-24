3G Capital Partners LP Buys Docebo Inc, Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Coupa Software Inc

- New Purchases: DCBO, TASK, DLO, BZ,
- Added Positions: CVNA, DASH, FUTU, SNOW, BILL, BILI,
- Sold Out: NOW, COUP,
For the details of 3G Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 3G Capital Partners LP
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 285,000 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.69%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 290,000 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio.
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 355,000 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 142,500 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.00%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 90,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%
3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.89 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.842600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $355.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.660300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of 3G Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
1. 3G Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 3G Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 3G Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 3G Capital Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment