3G Capital Partners LP Buys Docebo Inc, Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Coupa Software Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Docebo Inc, Carvana Co, DoorDash Inc, Futu Holdings, Snowflake Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, 3G Capital Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3G Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 285,000 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.69% Sea Ltd (SE) - 290,000 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 355,000 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 142,500 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.00% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 90,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%

3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.89 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.842600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $355.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.660300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $280.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.