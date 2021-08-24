Indus Capital Partners, Llc Buys DiDi Global Inc, 51job Inc, Ternium SA, Sells Zai Lab, ICICI Bank, GDS Holdings

New Purchases: DIDI, JOBS, TX, AMX, EDU, FMX, LEGN, HUYA, DESP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DiDi Global Inc, 51job Inc, Ternium SA, America Movil SAB de CV, Yalla Group, sells Zai Lab, ICICI Bank, GDS Holdings, I-MAB, Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indus Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Indus Capital Partners, Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 587,615 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.35% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 243,811 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 262,053 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.64% GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 2,603,083 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% I-MAB (IMAB) - 309,195 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.66%

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 1,524,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 243,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 226,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 461,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 703,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $75.33 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $81.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Yalla Group Ltd by 176.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 536,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $312.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 83,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Canaan Inc by 329.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 990,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 79.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 227,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 208.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 637,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in RLX Technology Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,718,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47.