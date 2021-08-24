Logo
Indus Capital Partners, Llc Buys DiDi Global Inc, 51job Inc, Ternium SA, Sells Zai Lab, ICICI Bank, GDS Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Indus Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DiDi Global Inc, 51job Inc, Ternium SA, America Movil SAB de CV, Yalla Group, sells Zai Lab, ICICI Bank, GDS Holdings, I-MAB, Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indus Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Indus Capital Partners, Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indus+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 587,615 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.35%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 243,811 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
  3. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 262,053 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.64%
  4. GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 2,603,083 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  5. I-MAB (IMAB) - 309,195 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.66%
New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 1,524,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 243,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 226,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 461,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 703,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $75.33 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $81.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 65,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Yalla Group Ltd by 176.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 536,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $312.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 83,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canaan Inc (CAN)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Canaan Inc by 329.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 990,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 79.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 227,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 208.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 637,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in RLX Technology Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,718,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.

Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
