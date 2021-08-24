Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Chubb, NRG Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KB Home, Jaws Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: CB, NRG, GPI, FOA, CLVT, NUAN, CANO, EQT, AZO, LAD, NE,
- Added Positions: AER, GOOG, DVN, XPO, AMAT, COOP, ATH, BHC, FCX,
- Reduced Positions: KBH, CHK, TGP, CNX, BERY, CF, CCK,
- Sold Out: SPY, JWS.U, ABG, ORCL, CNC, FIS, NEM, VST, EXC, LEN, TLRY, TLRY, GCI, RPLA.U, CIT,
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio.
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 400,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 700,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 360,000 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.28%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 500,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 196,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $160.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2852.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 71.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 74.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.65.Sold Out: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.
