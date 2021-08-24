Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Chubb, NRG Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KB Home, Jaws Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Chubb, NRG Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KB Home, Jaws Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Chubb, NRG Energy Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KB Home, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobalt Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cobalt+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 400,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
  3. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 700,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  4. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 360,000 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.28%
  5. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 500,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 196,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.03 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $160.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2852.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 71.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 74.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Sold Out: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider