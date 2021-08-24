MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021

MetLife+Investment+Management+%28MIM%29, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it originated $6.4 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2021 across 107 transactions. This included $1.2 billion of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total private placement debt and private structured credit assets under management stood at $102.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.1

Nancy Mueller Handal, head of Private Fixed Income & Alternatives at MetLife Investment Management, noted: “Market activity through the first half of the year was strong as issuers bolstered their financial position and institutional investors sought out a greater range of investment opportunities.”

MIM’s private placement origination for the first half of 2021 included $4.0 billion, $1.5 billion, and $848 million in corporate, infrastructure and structured credit transactions, respectively, and added 52 new credits to the portfolio.

Corporate origination remained well-diversified by industry sector, led by more than $650 million of investment into the global sports market where MIM’s Private+Capital+group has been a leading participant for more than 15 years. Sports-related investment was primarily associated with U.S. and European professional sports leagues and franchises. Corporate origination also included $495 million into credit tenant lease (CTL) transactions supported and secured by real estate assets and the lease streams of high-quality tenants operating across a diverse set of industry sectors. MIM originated approximately $360 million of green bond investments, which were issued across three U.S. and four European-based credits. Financing for U.K. and European-based issuers provided a significant contribution in the first half of 2021, representing nearly 40% of total corporate origination.

Infrastructure origination included more than $470 million of investment in federal, municipal, and university-related energy efficiency projects. Investment in social housing and renewable energy projects, cumulatively totaling over $140 million, further supported MIM’s responsible investing and sustainability objectives in sourcing private assets.

Private structured credit continued to see attractive direct investment opportunities with more than three-quarters of origination connected to working directly with issuers. Origination included, among other sectors, investments in C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) and low-income housing, reinforcing MIM’s commitment to responsible investing.

“We expect continued strong activity in the second half, and we look forward to supporting our issuer community and investor clients with attractive, sustainable solutions that leverage our ability to uncover and execute on compelling market opportunities, our global relationships and our deep sector and structuring expertise,” said Mueller Handal.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife+Investment+Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and as of June 30, 2021 had %24666.7+billion+in+total+assets+under+management. 2

About MetLife

MetLife%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (MetLife), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “commitment,” “continued,” “expect,” and “look forward,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Endnotes

1 At estimated fair value. Includes all corporate and infrastructure private placement debt and private structured credit investments managed by MIM.

2 Total assets under management is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005828/en/