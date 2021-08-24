MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

MetLife+Investment+Management+%28MIM%29, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it originated $6.4 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2021 across 107 transactions. This included $1.2 billion of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total private placement debt and private structured credit assets under management stood at $102.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.1

Nancy Mueller Handal, head of Private Fixed Income & Alternatives at MetLife Investment Management, noted: “Market activity through the first half of the year was strong as issuers bolstered their financial position and institutional investors sought out a greater range of investment opportunities.”

MIM’s private placement origination for the first half of 2021 included $4.0 billion, $1.5 billion, and $848 million in corporate, infrastructure and structured credit transactions, respectively, and added 52 new credits to the portfolio.

Corporate origination remained well-diversified by industry sector, led by more than $650 million of investment into the global sports market where MIM’s Private+Capital+group has been a leading participant for more than 15 years. Sports-related investment was primarily associated with U.S. and European professional sports leagues and franchises. Corporate origination also included $495 million into credit tenant lease (CTL) transactions supported and secured by real estate assets and the lease streams of high-quality tenants operating across a diverse set of industry sectors. MIM originated approximately $360 million of green bond investments, which were issued across three U.S. and four European-based credits. Financing for U.K. and European-based issuers provided a significant contribution in the first half of 2021, representing nearly 40% of total corporate origination.

Infrastructure origination included more than $470 million of investment in federal, municipal, and university-related energy efficiency projects. Investment in social housing and renewable energy projects, cumulatively totaling over $140 million, further supported MIM’s responsible investing and sustainability objectives in sourcing private assets.

Private structured credit continued to see attractive direct investment opportunities with more than three-quarters of origination connected to working directly with issuers. Origination included, among other sectors, investments in C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) and low-income housing, reinforcing MIM’s commitment to responsible investing.

“We expect continued strong activity in the second half, and we look forward to supporting our issuer community and investor clients with attractive, sustainable solutions that leverage our ability to uncover and execute on compelling market opportunities, our global relationships and our deep sector and structuring expertise,” said Mueller Handal.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife+Investment+Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and as of June 30, 2021 had %24666.7+billion+in+total+assets+under+management. 2

About MetLife

MetLife%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (MetLife), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “commitment,” “continued,” “expect,” and “look forward,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Endnotes

1 At estimated fair value. Includes all corporate and infrastructure private placement debt and private structured credit investments managed by MIM.

2 Total assets under management is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005828r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005828/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment