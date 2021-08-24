Logo
Sortis Income Fund, LLC Produced a Net Annualized Return of 10.54%* During the Second Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis Holdings, Inc. (SOHI), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that Sortis Income Fund, LLC produced a net annualized return of 10.54%* during the second quarter 2021. The Sortis Income Fund (SIF) is an unleveraged mortgage fund, which focuses on short-term notes that are collateralized by real estate.

Sortis.jpg

"We are pleased with the continued growth of a fully deployed Sortis Income Fund, in an environment where our lending pipeline continues to exceed our capital. We take pride in delivering over a 10% net yield to our investors, while maintaining a loan portfolio with an average loan-to-value of 62%. Our focus has always been on principal protection with a fundamental focus on conservative underwriting," noted Jef Baker, SIF managing director.

"Our strong Q2 performance included the successful resolution of two non-performing loans. Our deep experience with distressed assets coupled with our conservative 1st position lien on real estate collateral resulted in each loan generating a higher yield than what was projected at the time of origination. The most recent quarter also benefitted from our ability to generate deal flow through our extensive networks. Five of the six transactions were either direct deals or repeat Borrowers, allowing us to offer better pricing, efficient execution timelines, reduced fees paid to middleman, all while maintaining above market yields for our investors," said Sam Ross, SIF managing director.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis Holdings at www.sortis.com/funds.

Recent SIF Net Annualized Returns

  • 10.5% during Q2 2021
  • 10.3% during Q1 2021
  • 9.5% during Q4 2020
  • 10.0% during Q3 2020

About Sortis Income Fund
Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis Holdings Inc. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis Holdings, Inc.
Sortis Holdings (OTC: SOHI) is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, distress situations and rescue opportunities. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Rescue Fund, the Sortis Income Fund, and the Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work and creativity, Sortis Holdings provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at sortis.com.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the issuer's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Sortis' disclosure documents and filings. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement is not for release in any jurisdiction other than the United States.

SOURCE Sortis Holdings

