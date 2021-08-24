INCA Investments LLC Buys Credicorp, BanColombia SA, Sells Copa Holdings SA

For the details of INCA Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inca+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INCA Investments LLC
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 503,433 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.20%
- Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) - 2,603,486 shares, 20.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%
- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 2,036,400 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 5,406,000 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59%
- Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 4,933,000 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
INCA Investments LLC added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 503,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BanColombia SA (CIB)
INCA Investments LLC added to a holding in BanColombia SA by 86.85%. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 777,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)
INCA Investments LLC sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57.
