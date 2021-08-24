Logo
Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells GMAC Capital Trust I, Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bramshill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund, sells GMAC Capital Trust I, Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, PartnerRe during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bramshill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bramshill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bramshill Investments, LLC
  1. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 5,857,390 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
  2. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 5,720,137 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58%
  3. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 6,010,152 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
  4. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) - 10,021,320 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
  5. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) - 12,626,022 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $29.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.180900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 468,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 622,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 390,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 343,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 185.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,288,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 241,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 983,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 162,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPA.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPB.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPH.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAKPA.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $27.04.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB.PF.V.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $20.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bramshill Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bramshill Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bramshill Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bramshill Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bramshill Investments, LLC keeps buying
