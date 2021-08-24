Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells GMAC Capital Trust I, Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund, sells GMAC Capital Trust I, Bank of America Corp, Bank of America Corp, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, PartnerRe during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 5,857,390 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 5,720,137 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 6,010,152 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) - 10,021,320 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) - 12,626,022 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $29.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.180900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 468,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 622,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $5.12. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 390,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 343,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 185.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,288,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 241,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 983,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 162,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 41.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $27.04.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $20.38.