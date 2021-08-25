Merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources Implemented

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Merger of Orocobre Limited and Galaxy Resources Implemented

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in relation to the merger of Orocobre and Galaxy Resources (Galaxy), has been implemented today.

Scheme Consideration

In accordance with the Scheme, all Galaxy shares have now been transferred to Orocobre and eligible Galaxy shareholders have been issued the Scheme consideration of 0.569 Orocobre shares for each Galaxy share held on the Scheme record date. The 292,598,572 newly issued Orocobre shares are expected to commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis from Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Orocobre has also issued the Orocobre shares otherwise payable to "Ineligible Shareholders" (as defined in the Scheme Booklet) to a nominee who has been appointed to sell those shares so that the net proceeds of sale can be distributed to applicable Galaxy shareholders in accordance with the process set out in the Scheme Booklet.

Changes to Orocobre Board Composition

Orocobre has appointed the following Galaxy Directors to the Orocobre Board with effect from today.

• Martin Rowley, as Non-Executive Chairman

• Florencia Heredia, as Non-Executive Director

• John Turner, as Non-Executive Director

• Alan Fitzpatrick, as Non-Executive Director

Rob Hubbard will continue as the Deputy Chairman and Richard Seville, Fernando Oris de Roa and Leanne Heywood will continue in their current roles as Non-Executive Directors. Martin Perez de Solay will continue in the role of Managing Director and CEO.

With effect from today John Gibson, Masaharu Katayama and Patricia Martinez retire from the Orocobre Board. Mr Gibson joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in March 2010, Mr Katayama joined in April 2018 and Ms Martinez joined in December 2020.

Orocobre Deputy Chairman Rob Hubbard said that he welcomed Mr Rowley, Ms Heredia, Mr Turner and Mr Fitzpatrick to the Orocobre Board and looked forward to working with them. He also said, “that each of the retiring directors has made unique and valuable contributions throughout the Orocobre journey that has led to today's merger.

“I would especially like to thank John Gibson who has been a member of the Board for more than 11 years and has overseen the extraordinary achievements of the company,” Mr Hubbard said.

Newly appointed Chairman Mr Rowley said, “It is a pleasure to join the Board of Directors of Orocobre as the merger of Galaxy and Orocobre is successfully completed. The new Orocobre starts with world-class assets, an industry leading skills base and unparalleled growth potential. I very much look forward to working with the newly constituted Board to realise the benefits of the merger for all stakeholders.”

Delisting of Galaxy

An application has been made to remove Galaxy from the official list of ASX, which is expected to take effect on and from Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: [email protected]
W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter


Orocobre-Limited.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment