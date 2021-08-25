MaxLinear Industrial IoT Evaluation Platform Combines G.hn Gigabit Capability with Common Industrial Interfaces

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today the release of its new G.hn evaluation platform, the DMI920. MaxLinear’s G.hn technology reliably transports high-speed data over new or existing AC or DC powerlines, twisted pair, or coaxial cable. The DMI920 combines MaxLinear’s G.hn technology with its USB, Ethernet, and serial communication products enabling OEMs to evaluate this reliable high-speed networking solution with common Industrial interfaces including Ethernet, RS-485/232 and USB.

The need for gigabit bandwidth in industrial IoT (IIoT) applications continues to grow as high-speed IoT devices like imaging sensors and video cameras are increasingly being deployed to enable basic industrial automation, system control, and even advanced AI capabilities. Wireless technologies cannot operate reliably in the extreme conditions presented by the various obstructions ubiquitous to industrial environments such as, concrete walls, brick, or sheet metal that severely impair the quality and reliability of wireless signals. In the harsh industrial environment, communication interferences greatly increase the risk of production down-time or even on-site injuries. As a result, a range of wired links or cabling is preferred over wireless medium to send low-speed serial communications to control and connect industrial applications. G.hn can utilize the existing cables in industrial environments to reliably deliver high-speed, multigigabit data to local area networks which are in turn connected to IIoT endpoint devices through common Industrial interfaces.

The DMI920 utilizes MaxLinear’s G.hn, interface, and power products along with its G.hn Spirit Grid software. The Spirit Grid software development kit (SDK) includes all device drivers and can be easily ported by OEM customers. This solution supports a large-scale, multi-hop network of up to 250 end points with one network controller addressing a wide variety of applications such as smart elevator control systems, fire alarm control panels, smart parking systems, smart fuel dispensers, building entry and access control systems, building security and surveillance, and smart building data backbone networks.

Key DMI920 components:

88LX5153A+88LX2741: G.hn Wave-2 baseband & analog frontend chipset

XR77103-G1R2: Pre-programmed, 3-output power management IC

SP336E: Multi-protocol transceiver

GPY115: Single-port industrial 1GbE PHY

XR22800: Hi-Speed USB to 10/100 Ethernet bridge with I2C Master and GPIOs

“The industrial IoT market needs an innovative and reliable communication technology that allows system speed upgrade and transformation at minimum cost. G.hn’s capability to reliably transport multi-gigabit per second IP data on any wire makes it ideal for both brownfield applications which use existing wiring architecture, and for greenfield applications. The DMI920 evaluation kit is an example of how our G.hn technology combined with our numerous USB, Ethernet, and serial communications industrial products address the entire range of connectivity needs for the widest breadth of IIoT applications.” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s Broadband Group.

The DMI920 evaluation kit is available now. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maxlinear.com%2Fdmi920 to learn more about MaxLinear’s G.hn industrial IoT solutions.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s DMI920 G.hn evaluation kit, G.hn Spirit Grid software, 88LX5153A digital baseband processor, 88LX2741 analog front, XR77103-G1R2 3-Output PMIC, SP336E Serial Transceiver, GPY115 Ethernet PHY, and XR22800 USB to Ethernet bridge, including but not limited to potential market opportunities, including with respect to the Industrial IoT market, functionality, including in combination with MaxLinear’s USB, Ethernet, and serial communication products, performance, and the benefits of use of such products and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new or existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; and uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop. Other risks potentially affecting our business include risks relating to acquisition integration; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in each case as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

