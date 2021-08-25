Evoca and CommScope Bring First-of-its-Kind Converged Broadcast-Broadband Network to Subscribers

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has been selected by Evoca to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set-top+solutions+powered+by+Android+TV%26trade%3B with integrated dual multimode ATSC+3.0 and ATSC+1.0 tuners, marking one of the first times this technology combination is being made available for general consumer use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005019/en/

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States.

“Leveraging CommScope’s expertise to develop the innovative VIP7802-ATSC set top solution is enabling Evoca to offer a unique television and entertainment content offering,” said Ken Haase, Vice President, Product Management, CommScope. “Evoca will provide their subscribers with a solution that will enhance their viewing experience and will also deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to begin this partnership with Evoca.”

ATSC 3.0 technology is built on the same internet protocols as today’s popular streaming media platforms. It is designed to bring together over-the-air with over-the-top (OTT) content. Beginning Q1 2022, Pilot will be deployed to new subscribers on Evoca’s converged broadcast-broadband platform. Pilot is the next generation of set-top solutions from CommScope that can broadcast TV services while seamlessly connecting to the internet, providing OTT streaming services and on-demand content.

According to Todd Achilles, President and CEO, Evoca, his company harnesses the power of Next Gen TV to provide subscribers unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition broadcast programming, including the only broadcast 4K channel in the US, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps, for less than $50 per month.

“Evoca TV’s Pilot provides a cost-effective way to roll out our unique Next Gen TV service to subscribers as we launch in multiple television markets,” Achilles said. “CommScope’s technology combining Android TV with the new capabilities provided within the ATSC 3.0 standard, allows us to bring the best of streaming and broadcast together for our customers. This is also a significant advancement for the industry, and we intend to make a similar product available to other broadcasters.”

In addition to deploying the Pilot set-top box in Evoca markets in early 2022, Evoca will offer the Pilot to partner broadcasters and others in ATSC 3.0 markets nationwide.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

About Evoca

Evoca is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is cheaper, more efficient, and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service launched first in Boise, Idaho, with plans to reach tens of millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world’s best technologies. For more information about Evoca, visit www.evoca.tv.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005019/en/