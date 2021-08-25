Evoca and CommScope Bring First-of-its-Kind Converged Broadcast-Broadband Network to Subscribers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Evoca and CommScope Bring First-of-its-Kind Converged Broadcast-Broadband Network to Subscribers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has been selected by Evoca to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set-top+solutions+powered+by+Android+TV%26trade%3B with integrated dual multimode ATSC+3.0 and ATSC+1.0 tuners, marking one of the first times this technology combination is being made available for general consumer use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005019/en/

CommScope_Evoca_VIP7802_ATSC.jpg

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States.

“Leveraging CommScope’s expertise to develop the innovative VIP7802-ATSC set top solution is enabling Evoca to offer a unique television and entertainment content offering,” said Ken Haase, Vice President, Product Management, CommScope. “Evoca will provide their subscribers with a solution that will enhance their viewing experience and will also deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to begin this partnership with Evoca.”

ATSC 3.0 technology is built on the same internet protocols as today’s popular streaming media platforms. It is designed to bring together over-the-air with over-the-top (OTT) content. Beginning Q1 2022, Pilot will be deployed to new subscribers on Evoca’s converged broadcast-broadband platform. Pilot is the next generation of set-top solutions from CommScope that can broadcast TV services while seamlessly connecting to the internet, providing OTT streaming services and on-demand content.

According to Todd Achilles, President and CEO, Evoca, his company harnesses the power of Next Gen TV to provide subscribers unmatched audio and video clarity and a variety of quality, must-watch TV programming. The service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition broadcast programming, including the only broadcast 4K channel in the US, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps, for less than $50 per month.

“Evoca TV’s Pilot provides a cost-effective way to roll out our unique Next Gen TV service to subscribers as we launch in multiple television markets,” Achilles said. “CommScope’s technology combining Android TV with the new capabilities provided within the ATSC 3.0 standard, allows us to bring the best of streaming and broadcast together for our customers. This is also a significant advancement for the industry, and we intend to make a similar product available to other broadcasters.”

In addition to deploying the Pilot set-top box in Evoca markets in early 2022, Evoca will offer the Pilot to partner broadcasters and others in ATSC 3.0 markets nationwide.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

About Evoca

Evoca is a totally new paradigm for TV delivery that is cheaper, more efficient, and offers a superior picture to legacy providers. The service launched first in Boise, Idaho, with plans to reach tens of millions of U.S. households over the next few years. Evoca is a team of passionate innovators dedicated to giving all Americans access to the world’s best technologies. For more information about Evoca, visit www.evoca.tv.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005019r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005019/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment