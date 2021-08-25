QuickLogic and Rubidium Partner to Offer Best-in-Class Voice User Interface Solution at the Edge

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Rubidium Ltd., a leader in voice recognition, always-on voice trigger and text-to-speech software, to provide a complete voice recognition solution based on QuickLogic's EOS™ S3 voice and sensor processing SoC platform combined with Rubidium's Voice User Interface (VUI) software.

With the combined solution, QuickLogic and Rubidium offer developers the option of adding embedded voice interface capabilities to their end products quickly, easily, and efficiently. The voice recognition and keyword wakeup capabilities consume low computational resources and very little power and are highly responsive and reliable even in noisy and far-field conditions. These characteristics make the solution particularly attractive for IoT edge applications – even those that are battery operated or lack cloud connectivity.

This best-in-class approach features a low BOM single-chip solution that is versatile and small enough to enable voice recognition in a wide variety of applications, including demanding sports products, wearables, hearables, industrial control, and smart home appliances. Its multi-lingual capabilities enable it to work in any target language.

"QuickLogic's EOS S3 platform provides a robust, yet very low power single chip solution, making it easy for product developers to optimize their designs for recognition accuracy and power consumption," said Shlomo Peller, CEO of Rubidium. "Optimizing our high accuracy voice interface for the EOS S3 introduces a combined, self-contained solution that addresses the most demanding embedded voice interface functions."

"Rubidium is well known for its voice recognition software, which is widely used in the industry for a broad range of applications," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's President and CEO. "By combining Rubidium's robust software with our highly-integrated EOS S3 platform, developers can enjoy a simple and smooth development cycle, enabling fast time-to-market along with a high quality, high reliability, and low power solution."

Developers who wish to implement the combined solution can select among multiple development board options, including QuickLogic's new Qomu and QuickFeather development kits. The dev kits, EOS S3 SoC, and Rubidium's Voice User Interface (VUI) software are all available now.

About Rubidium

Founded in 1995, Rubidium is a recognized pioneer in embedded speech processing and Voice User Interface (VUI) solutions for mass-market applications. Rubidium introduced the Rubidium Dialog Engine, the world's first embedded voice assistant module supporting a suite of always-on voice trigger wakeup, speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), speech playback and intelligent interaction management for wearables, smart home and automotive. Rubidium's solutions are found in a wide array of markets and industries including telephony, automotive, headsets and speakers, assistive devices, consumer appliances, medical devices, smart toys, and many other products where ease-of-use, intuitive operation, privacy, accuracy, and safety are a concern.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and www.quicklogic.com/blog.

