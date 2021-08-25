Logo
B. Riley Names Kevin Olson SVP, Business Development of Retail Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veteran asset disposition professional to expand business development efforts in North America

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it has named Kevin Olson as Senior Vice President of Business Development for B. Riley Retail Solutions.

BRCLogo_Logo.jpg

Olson currently oversees operations for the firm's retail liquidation division in Australia, New Zealand, and the Oceania market. In this expanded role, he will also be responsible for building, maintaining, and expanding the firm's business relationships with retailers across North America.

Scott Carpenter, CEO of B. Riley Retail Solutions, commented: "Kevin is a seasoned professional who brings deep retail operational expertise and relationships to our North American division. We are pleased to announce his expanded role and look forward to his continued contributions supporting our business in Australia."

Olson joined the firm in 2016 and has been pivotal in helping to establish and build the firm's presence across the Australasia region. He has over 25 years of experience working with retailers in providing differentiated financial solutions to generate value. While Olson will be primarily based in Irvine, California, he will continue to maintain a regular presence in Australia while overseeing the firm's overseas operations.

In North America during 2020, B. Riley Retail Solutions participated in over 2,000 store closures with associated retail inventory value of approximately $2.8 billion.

For more information about B. Riley Retail Solutions, visit: www.brileyretailsolutions.com.

About B. Riley Retail Solutions
B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly Great American Group) is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations in the U.S., Australia, and Europe. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts
Business Inquiries:
Kevin Olson
B. Riley Retail Solutions
[email protected]
(949) 561-3755

Media:
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA85594&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-names-kevin-olson-svp-business-development-of-retail-solutions-301362331.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA85594&Transmission_Id=202108250831PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA85594&DateId=20210825
