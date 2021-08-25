SRAX Partners with S3 to Integrate Short Interest Data into Sequire Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SRAX Partners with S3 to Integrate Short Interest Data into Sequire Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has collaborated with S3 Partners, a leading financial data and analytics provider that institutional investors rely on to make better informed decisions, to provide Sequire users information on how short interest and securities finance markets can impact the stock price of their company.

Sequire is a premier investor intelligence and communications platform where companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends through data, and use those insights to engage current and potential shareholders, or any desired audience, across multiple channels. While Sequire’s proprietary data sets provide issuers insights into who is buying their stock, at what volume, and more, the addition of short interest data enhances the value for Sequire customers.

The institutional investment community has long used short interest data as an indicator to gauge investor sentiment for a company’s stock price. S3 wants the corporate community to know that they’ve created a version of their product that gives them the data and tools they need to understand how investors are viewing their company's performance. On a mission to constantly add value for their clients, SRAX has teamed up with S3 Partners to incorporate their short interest and securities finance data into the platform.

“We are excited to offer a fully integrated user experience to companies on the Sequire platform that allows them to access and utilize S3’s data and insights to better engage with current and potential shareholders,” said Palak Patel, Chief Revenue Officer of S3 Partners. “This collaboration helps to level the playing field for corporate users by providing them with the same timely and quality information that many of their investors use to express views on their company’s share price”.

“We look forward to partnering with SRAX to help their customers understand with more clarity the short interest around their listed equity as they navigate the public markets.”

S3 short-interest data provides transparency to all sides of the stock loan market with the only independent and unbiased bid, offer, and last rates for securities financing. The addition of this valuable data brings even more knowledge and power to the hands of Sequire users.

“Understanding short data is an integral part of understanding what is going on in any company’s stock. This feature is one of the most requested features from our clients and we are excited to launch this into the Sequire platform,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

For more information on Sequire and how it can help your company, please visit mysequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About S3

S3 Partners, LLC is a market leading financial data and technology company that provides Pricing and Analytics for capital markets and Technology Solutions that connect clients to their critical investment data. Clients use S3's technology and data to create better outcomes at every point in the investment process: Portfolio Management, Trading and Execution, Risk Management, and Treasury Operations. Its most used product, BLACK APP, is the market standard for real-time Short Interest and Securities Finance data for more than 50,000 securities on desktops globally. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005177r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005177/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment