Scala Data Centers Opens The First Engineering Excellence Center In Latin America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scala Data Centers Opens The First Engineering Excellence Center In Latin America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Scala's initiative fosters innovation and new solutions for building data centers in the region, generating greater gains in scale, flexibility, and reduced project delivery time

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, Aug. 25, 2021

SAO PAULO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, a sustainable hyperscalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – holding company for investments in digital infrastructure of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) – announces the creation of its Center of Excellence in Engineering (CoE), in Latin America. An unprecedented initiative in the segment, the CoE takes over the management of the entire design and construction chain of Scala's data centers in the region, including the stages of technical diligence, test fit, conceptual and executive projects, from construction management to commissioning.

Through the verticalization of these stages, Scala will reduce the delivery time of data centers to its colocation customers, since it will have more control and visibility of the projects carried out, in addition to having greater gains in scale. The CoE will also be responsible for developing data center technologies and solutions with a focus on increasing operational and energy efficiency. Consequently, Scala's customers will be even better served regarding technical needs, encompassing the demands of hyperscale and edge data centers.

The CoE already has more than 40 professionals in Latin America – including architects, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers and specialists in construction, design and commissioning – and is in the process of attracting more talents, with more than 20 open positions. "We reinforce our commitment to generate value to the market, driving the growth and professionalization of business throughout Latin America through the hiring of extremely qualified human capital," says Christiana Espinola Weisshuhn, Strategy Director at Scala.

"The role of the CoE is crucial in ensuring an orderly and forward-looking data center development process with world-class quality. We are confident that this center will work as a great center of knowledge, providing a new level of technical and engineering innovation not only for Scala, but for the entire segment," assesses Eugênio Cruz, Engineering Director at Scala.

Robust, sustainable and long-term growth

Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has in its expansion pipeline the construction of data centers in the main urban and technological centers, characterized by high demand for data storage and connectivity. All these projects, which are guaranteed to supply 100% renewable and certified energy up to 2033, are already being conceived based on the intelligence and innovation generated by the CoE, within Scala's sustainable and long-term commitment, which is pioneer among data center operators in the region.

In the state of São Paulo alone, Scala is investing in the construction of 3 new data centers in its Tamboré complex – SP4 (18MW), SP5 (9MW) and SP6 (60MW) – and in new campuses in Campinas and Jundiaí, planned with total capacity of 100 MW each. In the rest of Latin America, the company's contributions occur in locations that are also strategic in Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 250 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to deliver exceptional colocation services to hyperscale customers, cloud software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of ultramodern data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. He has over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the entire digital ecosystem, including towers, data centers, fiber, cellular networks, and edge infrastructure. The DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton (Florida, USA) and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

favicon.png?sn=SP85401&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scala-data-centers-opens-the-first-engineering-excellence-center-in-latin-america-301362098.html

SOURCE Scala Data Centers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP85401&Transmission_Id=202108250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP85401&DateId=20210825
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment