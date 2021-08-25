A Trio of Stock Picks for a 'Buy and Hold' Approach

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Stock Picks for a 'Buy and Hold' Approach

With these companies, investors have a high likelihood to see continued returns

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Automatic Data Processing Inc, Lam Research Corp and HCA Healthcare Inc have highly predictable businesses
  • Their revenue and Ebitda have been growing steadily over the past 10 years, while stock prices have produced a strong long-term performance
Article's Main Image

The GuruFocus business predictability rating ranks companies on a five-star scale, defining the more predictable companies as businesses whose revenue per share and Ebitda per share have been growing steadily and who have produced a strong long-term performance of their stock prices.

Thus, an investment strategy based on a "buy and hold" approach could likely lead to success with stocks that have a high GuruFocus business predictability rating, in my opinion. Value investors may want to consider the following three companies, as they have high business predictability ratings from GuruFocus.

Automatic Data Processing Inc

The first company that matches the criteria is Automatic Data Processing Inc (

ADP, Financial), a Roseland, New Jersey-based provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions.

Automatic Data Processing's business has a 3.5-star rating for its predictability. The company saw its revenue per share increase by 6.80% and its Ebitda per share increase by 10.60% on average every year over the past 10 years.

The share price ($207.20 as of early trading on Wednesday) is currently almost five times its level of 10 years ago. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion.

1430543388230291456.png

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The price-earnings ratio is 34.16 versus the industry median of 22.09, the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 22.51 versus the industry median of 12.37 and the price-sales ratio is 5.91 versus the industry median of 1.35.

As of August, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of hold for the stock with an average target price of $210.81 per share.

Lam Research Corp

The second company that meets the criteria is Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial), a Fremont, California-based designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment which is used to produce integrated circuits.

Lam Research Corp's business has a 3-star business predictability rank. The company saw its revenue per share increase by 21.40% and its Ebitda per share increase by 28.10% on average every year over the past 10 years.

The share price ($587.40 as of early trading on Wednesday) represents a more than 15-fold increase from 10 years ago. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion.

1430543391317299200.png

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10 to the company.

The price-earnings ratio is 21.85 versus the industry median of 26.71, the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 16.95 versus the industry median of 16.01 and the price-sales ratio is 5.84 versus the industry median of 2.91.

As of August, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of about $746.90 per share.

HCA Healthcare Inc

The third company that meets the criteria is HCA Healthcare Inc (

HCA, Financial), a Nashville, Tennessee-based provider of medical care services in the U.S. and the UK through 185 general, acute care, psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals. The company also operates 142 freestanding surgery and endoscopy centers.

HCA Healthcare Inc's business has a 4.5-star business predictability rank. The company saw its revenue per share increase by 11.60% and its Ebitda per share increase by 10% on average every year over the past 10 years.

The current share price ($252.20 as of early trading on Wednesday) has increased by almost 13 times over the past 10 years, determining a market capitalization of $80.61 billion.

1430543393645137920.png

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10 to the company.

The price-earnings ratio is 17.27 versus the industry median of 29.17, the enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is 10.15 versus the industry median of 16.19 and the price-sales ratio is 1.53 versus the industry median of 2.65.

As of August, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for the stock with an average target price of $272.05 per share.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment