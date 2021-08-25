Fernhill Corp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire an Institutional Crypto Trading Platform with Proprietary Algorithms, Smart Order Routing and Risk Exposure Analytics

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ('LOI') to acquire a groundbreaking digital asset crypto trading platform.

In the Company's continued mission to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, it has recently signed an LOI to acquire an institutional digital asset trading company serving banks and hedge funds with technology, strategy development, automated algorithmic trading, best execution, smart order routing, and risk exposure analytics. One of the most compelling features of the target's technology is that it is directly integrated with over 25 different leading crypto currency exchanges to provide the best execution price for any crypto trading pair, providing seamless liquidity on a global scale. In short, this platform bridges the gap between crypto currencies and the more traditional trading platforms.

“We could not be more excited about this acquisition,” said Marc Lasky CEO of Fernhill. “Combining this with our recent acquisition of Perfect Mine enables us to become a one stop shop for all things crypto, from mining to trading and beyond. In addition, this acquisition places us deeper into the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the large and growing $1 trillion dollar monthly crypto trading marketplace. The technology of this platform is truly world class and will provide significant value for Fernhill both near and long term.”

The target acquisition company has developed a proprietary digital asset/crypto trading platform with direct connectivity to the top major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, OKEx, Kraken, and Bittrex to name a few. In addition, the company is based in the United States and has a top-notch executive management team, senior developers and board that come from some of the most prolific financial institutions and corporations in the world. The acquisition is targeted to close on or before November 15, 2021.

“We've been diligently looking for the right acquisition for Fernhill for months in terms of our crypto and blockchain market focus areas as well as find a company and technology platform in defi or trading that has real global potential and the ability to become a household name - I believe we've found it with this acquisition,” commented Chris Kern - Fernhill's Strategic Advisor. “In addition, the company is run by a team I've known for the past couple of years and I could not be happier with who we're partnering with and the caliber of people that are on board.”

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a diversified technology holding company that has interests in and seeks to acquire, build and develop businesses in mobile applications, digital assets, SaaS, and FinTech space with a principal focus in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, as well as other technologies that address the world's leading environmental and social concerns. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets

Nevada SOS

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

Company Website: FernhillCorp.com

Company Contact Information: [email protected]

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp.

