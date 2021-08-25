Logo
Keeping Pace with Alfi's Needs Requires All-Niter to Expand Business Operations

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALF) ("Alfi" or "the Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, announced on June 15 of this year that it had inked an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to Uber's and Lyft's in 14 Cities across the United States.

Since the initial All-Niter announcement in June, Alfi has ramped up its tablet deployment strategy to accommodate its integration with Programmatic Advertising Platforms. Alfi has ramped up its requirements so much that All-Niter has had to increase its capabilities to match the new Alfi demands.

Mario Radillo, the president of All-Niter, said that to match Alfi's quickly expanding pace, they have added 48 new 3D printers and expanded into an additional 5000 sf of space for fabrication, staging, and logistics. All-Niter has also added a second shift, which required the addition of 8 new skilled employees.

Mario states that All-Niter is currently looking for additional space for continued expansion. "We know that Alfi has acquired a significant number of tablets to put into production over the next twelve months, and we want to get ahead of the coming increase in weekly production requirements.

"All-Niter has been the perfect fabrication and logistics partner for Alfi. They are eager to work to meet our needs, and they are not afraid of expanding to make that happen!" Said Paul Pereira CEO. As a result, Alfi is currently shipping privacy-centered, AI-based tablets for installation and use in Ubers and Lyfts in 14 cities.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Alfi Inc. Company Contact
Dennis McIntosh
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661285/Keeping-Pace-with-Alfis-Needs-Requires-All-Niter-to-Expand-Business-Operations

