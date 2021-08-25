2 Major Value Stock ETFs: An Analysis

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

2 Major Value Stock ETFs: An Analysis

A look at the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
John Navin
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Low price-earnings stocks are in both funds.
  • Lots of diversification in both funds.
  • The concept of value is not strictly the Benjamin Graham style.
Article's Main Image

What is a value stock exchange-traded fund? It all depends on what you mean by value stock.

With the stock market now trading at the insanely high Shiller price-earnings ratio of 39 (it’s only been higher once in late 1999 and early 2000 as the tech boom went bust), the term “value” has morphed into something relative. There’s the classic Benjamin Graham-style view, but it’s tough these days to identify enough equities that ideally fit his framework, so the concept may be stretched a bit.

For example, take theiShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (

IWN, Financial)traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Since it’s deriving a portfolio from those stocks in the small-capitalization index, we know right away that high price-earninings ratio, big tech names are not among those purchased in the fund. So just the knowledge that “growth” is being generally avoided is a good sign that “value” is being pursued.

1430617504064999424.png

According to the ETF’s fact sheet on its website, there are 1,379 stocks held. Thus, diversification is present in selection. The price-earnings ratio of the fund is 15.65, much less than that of the benchmark S&P 500 (now at 39, as mentioned). The price-book ratio is 1.59, higher than Graham would have liked, but somehow appropriate given how overvalued this entire market is.

Let’s examine the top holding of this value stock ETF: it’s a high-volume number called AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (

AMC, Financial). That’s right, the NYSE-listed equity made famous by the Reddit crowd known as Wall Steet Bets, members of which have short squeezed and profited from the trade, many of them on the Robinhood trading app or so it is said.

AMC, according to GuruFocus data, has a negative book value. Typically, this would be a problem for a portfolio manager of a value stock fund.

That’s not all. AMC does not have a price-earnings ratio because, according to GuruFocus data, it does not presently have earnings. Again, in a classic value stock class, Benjamin Graham would not consider such a situation.

It’s likely that the manager of this particular value stock ETF has done more extensive research and that AMC somehow fits. Since the holding only amounts to about 1% of the total portfolio, it’s hard to become too concerned. Still, you can see how the concept of value stock must be stretched in order to find enough diversification given the extraordinarily high valuations now present generally in equity markets.

What about the SPDR S&P 500 Portfolio Value ETF (

SPYV, Financial)? The fund holds 433 stocks, not as many as the iShares Value Russell 2000 fund, but a decent enough amount to be considered as diversified. This SPDR value fund has a price-book ratio of 2.66, which might be pushing the limit when viewed from a classic Graham perspective. It’s not outrageously high, but above 2 is just beginning to be a stretch when viewed historically. The price-earnings ratio of 16.65 is well below that of the market as a whole and definitely within range as a value metric.

1430617506938097664.png

The biggest holding of the SPDR S&P 500 Portfolio Value ETF is a well-known name among value stock investors: Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), the legendary company run by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio). That single equity represents about 3% of the total holdings. By making this the largest component, the portfolio manager is keeping it safe – who can complain about Berkshirs as the number one of a value fund?

The next four holdings are, in order of weight, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (

JPM, Financial), Walt Disney Co. (DIS, Financial), Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial). These are all major names all with relatively low price-earnings ratios – especially as compared to the tech and social media giants. Only Bank of America is not a Dow Industrials component.

So, you begin to get the picture: these value stock ETFs are holding stocks that don’t necessarily fit the Graham model for the concept. These ETFs are value-oriented based on a modern view of the term. Liquidity considerations affect decision-making as well – it would be tough for a huge fund to buy equities that trade less than a few million shares per day.

Would you be better off simply holding Berkshire Hathaway by itself? It’s up to you.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Not investment advice. Do your own research and always consult with a registered investment advisor before making any decisions.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment