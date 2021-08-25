4 Energy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Energy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Devon Energy tops the ist

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Energy stocks perform well during periods of inflation.
  • The sector hasn't lived up to its potential in the recent past.
  • They've been very profitable lately.
Article's Main Image

Energy stocks have experienced a good week thus far as crude oil prices rebounded. I firmly believe energy stocks are set for a significant uptick over the next 12 months. Many of the large-cap energy companies have underperformed for years, but their margins are widening with inflation. At the same time, they still possess the necessary pricing power and control over their own supply.

1430631625737113600.svg

Here are my picks for now.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. (

DVN, Financial) has improved its cash flows with the acquisition of WPX Energy. The company has made a strategic decision to divest its non-oil assets and reinvest into U.S. oil-rich projects, which will lead to better overall operating efficiency.

Petróleo Brasileiro

More commonly known as Petrobras, Petróleo Brasileiro SA (

PBR, Financial) is a dividend play. The dividend is yielding at 9.06%, and this may well increase as the company continues to crush earnings. The stock has received upgrades by the likes of Credit Suisse and Scotiabank over the past month.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. (

CVX, Financial) is another stock that is in a good spot at the moment. The company recorded a loss a year ago, but rediscovered profitability in the second quarter with $3.08 billion in net income. Chevron has decided to revive its $30 billion share repurchase plan, providing significant support to the stock's intrinsic value.

Sasol

Sasol Ltd. (

SSL, Financial) is an emerging market play. The energy producer is set to benefit from plans that the South African government, the public investment fund and the company itself have agreed on regarding a public-private partnership to help build the hydrogen economy, which could provide significant support to the stock.

Final word

Energy stocks could be an excellent addition to your portfolio as they have been overlooked for years. Due to their vertically integrated business models, energy companies tend to outperform other sectors financially during inflationary periods. I firmly believe the stocks mentioned will bear fruit over the next year.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long CVX and DVN.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment