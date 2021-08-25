ACM Research Launches Its First Plating Tool to Support Wafer-Level Packaging and Plating Applications in Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ACM Research Launches Its First Plating Tool to Support Wafer-Level Packaging and Plating Applications in Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Automated system for flat or notched wafers; multiple orders to ship during third quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) ( ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced the launch of ACM’s Ultra ECP GIII plating tool to support WLP for compound semiconductors, with product offerings for silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs). The tool is also capable of plating gold (Au) into backside deep hole processes with greater uniformity and better step coverage. The tool features a fully-automated platform to support high volume manufacturing that accommodates both flat and notched 6-inch wafers, and incorporates ACM’s proprietary second anode power and paddle technologies for optimal performance.

“The compound semiconductor market is growing rapidly with strong demand from electric vehicles, 5G communication, and RF and AI applications,” said David Wang, ACM’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Historically, compound semiconductor manufacturing processes have seen limited levels of automation, and have been subject to restricted production volumes. Further, most plating has been performed by vertical-type plating tools with poor uniformity performance. ACM’s new Ultra ECP GIII plating tool overcomes these challenges to meet the growing volume and advanced performance demands for compound semiconductors.”

ACM’s Ultra ECP GIII tool leverages two key technologies to achieve performance benefits: ACM’s second anode and ACM’s paddle technology. ACM’s second anode technology delivers superior uniformity control by effectively tuning wafer-level plating performance to overcome issues created by electrical field distribution differences. It can be used to optimize big die at wafer edge area patterns and notch area to achieve plating uniformity within 3%.

ACM’s paddle technology achieves stronger agitation to enhance mass transfer, resulting in significantly better step coverage in deep holes. Improved step coverage enables a reduction in Au film thickness, achieving cost savings for the customer.

ACM has received two orders for the Ultra ECP GIII from China-based compound semiconductor manufacturers. The first order was delivered in July 2021 to support wafer level packaging with copper–nickel–tin-silver plating modules using second anode technology, and was integrated with a vacuum pre-wet chamber and a post-clean chamber. The second order, scheduled to be delivered later in the quarter ending September 30, 2021, is for a gold (Au) plating system.

Contact ACM to learn more about its Ultra ECP GIII tool and supported applications.

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that is critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

Media Contact:Company Contacts:
Jillian CarapellaU.S.
KiterocketRobert Metter
+1-646-402-2408ACM Research, Inc.
[email protected]+1-503-367-9753
Europe
Sally-Ann Henry
ACM Research, Inc.
+43-660-7769721
China
Xi Wang
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.
+86-21-50808868
Korea
YY Kim
ACM Research (Korea), Inc.
+82-10-41415171
Subsidiary Contacts:
Singapore
Adrian Ong
+65-8813-1107
Taiwan
David Chang
+886-921-999-884


ti?nf=ODMxNTE0OCM0Mzc1MDkyIzIwOTI0NjI=
ACM-Research-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment