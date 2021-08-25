Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic+Stack, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cmd, a leader in infrastructure detection and response (IDR) to give customers deep visibility into cloud workloads and perform expert detection and prevention on cloud-native data.

Together with Elastic’s recent+announcement to acquire build.security, Cmd will add runtime security capabilities to Elastic Limitless XDR, unifying security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint, and cloud security - from build-time, to deployment-time, to runtime, all in a single search platform.

Elastic Security provides kernel-level visibility into Linux systems, as well as powerful Linux protection capabilities such as malware prevention and advanced MITRE ATT&CK-mapped Linux rules. With Cmd, Elastic will expand its security capabilities for cloud-native runtime application workloads using extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology.

As a leader in eBPF, Cmd provides deep and performant visibility into cloud workloads, enabling developers to rapidly innovate and deliver entirely new observability and security outcomes for users. eBPF has revolutionized how organizations observe and protect cloud workloads and is a cornerstone of efficient, safe, and all-encompassing observability for Linux.

Elastic will integrate Cmd’s cloud-native data collection and protection using eBPF directly into the Elastic Agent, and integrate Cmd’s innovative and practitioner-oriented user experience and workflows directly into Kibana.

Elastic customers will benefit from the cloud-native security capabilities of Cmd, while Cmd customers will be able to take advantage of Elastic Limitless XDR, including hundreds of stateful detections and machine learning models mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, built-in case workflows, client security on Windows and macOS, and anti-malware prevention on Linux.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, read the blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Elastic to bring comprehensive cloud runtime security to customers,” said Santosh Krishnan, CEO, Cmd . “Any robust cloud security program starts with a strong analytics foundation - an area in which Elastic Security is a proven leader. Together, we will deliver intuitive investigative workflows on top of that foundation, along with preventive controls, and detection and response, to enable customers to quickly find attacks and stop them in their tracks.”

. “Any robust cloud security program starts with a strong analytics foundation - an area in which Elastic Security is a proven leader. Together, we will deliver intuitive investigative workflows on top of that foundation, along with preventive controls, and detection and response, to enable customers to quickly find attacks and stop them in their tracks.” “Our vision for Elastic Security grew from listening to our users, where for years the Elastic Stack has been adopted by the security community for advanced security use cases,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. “Bringing that vision to life by joining forces with focused, innovative teams has enabled Elastic to deliver the industry’s first free and open security solution to give every enterprise the power to prevent, detect, and respond to threats from the endpoint to the cloud. We are excited to join forces with Cmd and bring deeper observability and protection to cloud native workloads with practitioner-first experiences.”

Timing and Approvals:

The acquisition is expected to close during Elastic’s fiscal second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Cmd:

Cmd, based in beautiful Vancouver, Canada, delivers runtime security to global brands, financial institutions, and software companies who need infrastructure detection and response capabilities. The Cmd platform observes real-time session activity and allows Linux administrators and Developers to take immediate remediation action. Organizations will sleep easier and save time and money by securing their infrastructure with Cmd.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements about future features and functionality. The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005780/en/