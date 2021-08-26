VIVIS' New Pricing Structure Will Make It Market's Most Affordable High-Quality CBD

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS is rolling out a new pricing structure designed to make its lab-tested, high-quality CBD products affordable to a wider range of consumers. VIVIS is able to adjust its prices in this manner thanks to its growing production capacity, which increased last year with the opening of facilities in the Greater Houston area. On top of the new pricing, VIVIS CBD is going to have a Labor Day sale that is even more beneficial to its patrons.

"Consumers are going to welcome this exciting news," predicts Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "At a time when inflation is rearing its head, we're giving our customers a break and giving others a great reason to give VIVIS-branded products a try. Our lab-tested and certified quality, potency and consistency already set us apart in the CBD marketplace. Now we can add affordability to those critical differentiators, making our lotions, topicals, gummies, etc., more competitive and attractive."

The move comes at a time when VIVIS-branded products are reaching new markets. Neutra earlier this month announced shoppers can now buy VIVIS CBD products at Festival Food's flagship location in Onalaska, WI. If the initial rollout goes well, VIVIS will expand distribution to the chain's other 34 stores.

VIVIS products are now also available at Restore Hyper Wellness in southwest Houston and the Pasadena Medical Plaza Pharmacy in Pasadena. Neutra is near a deal with a Mexican distributor to make VIVIS CBD offerings available in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Neutra's national sales team, which started in early 2021, continues pursuing additional vendor relationships and opportunities to get VIVIS-branded products in regional retailers.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate.

