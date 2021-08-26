The Home Depot to Host ESG Webcast, Focused on its Environmental Efforts

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer, will host a webcast and Q&A session to discuss the company's environmental efforts. The webcast will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The event will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." Investors may also use this link to preregister and submit questions ahead of the webcast.

The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

Investors can also learn more about The Home Depot's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives in advance of the event by viewing the company's most recent ESG Report at https://ir.homedepot.com/esg-investors.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,298 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

