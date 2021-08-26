DatChat Partners with Rutgers University Computer Science Through Industry Affiliates Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DatChat Partners with Rutgers University Computer Science Through Industry Affiliates Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ( DATS) ("DatChat" or “Company”), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced a partnership with Rutgers University Computer Science through their Industry Affiliates Program. DatChat will receive access to Rutgers engineering talent, collateral, and industry leading research and information.

DatChat’s engineering leverages blockchain technology and cyber-security protocols to create a privacy-first ecosystem, where users’ data is protected. Deploying blockchain in a social media use-case offers a unique opportunity, as the blockchain engineering space remains nascent. Through the partnership, DatChat will receive an open invitation to attend all colloquia and research presentations, access to technical reports and papers, facilitated introduction to faculty and research groups, and more.

“We’re at the confluence of blockchain technology, data privacy, and social media,” said Darin Myman, founder and CEO of DatChat. “We understand the importance of building tools and applications with the highest privacy and security standards, and our partnership with Rutgers University will provide access to information and up-and-coming engineering talent. Protecting users’ privacy and information is the future of sustainable technology business.”

DatChat's technology and engineering mandate seeks to solve unique and complex challenges, which requires the brightest young minds prioritizing novel and abstract thinking. DatChat brings Silicon Valley culture to the East Coast, allowing students to remain local while pursuing career opportunities in technology.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Messenger & Private Social Networking technology allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after they send them, prevent screenshots and hide encrypted messages in plain site on their camera roll. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger a user can decide how long their messages lasts on the recipient’s device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete a message or entire conversations, making it like the conversation never even happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company’s Messenger & Private Social Networking technology, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's Messenger & Private Social Networking technology solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its Messenger & Private Social Networking technology are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:
Alex Thompson, John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Press contact:
Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNTQ2MyM0Mzc1OTc5IzIyMTEzOTY=
Datchat-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment