Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s “PEAK Matrix® for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005075/en/

PEAK.jpg

Everest Group Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated in its ability to deliver on large and complex application transformation programs, making it a valuable partner to enterprise clients. The report recognizes Accenture’s ability to create value leveraging its end-to-end offerings portfolio and identifies project management, client management and domain expertise as the company’s biggest strengths.

“To compete in a digital world, enterprises are looking to shed yesterday’s application with flexible and modular cloud-based applications while reimagining their processes to align with their cloud first strategy,” said Alisha Mittal, IT services practice director, Everest Group. “Accenture’s cloud-first approach to extending the life of legacy systems and transforming applications with new technologies has earned Accenture recognition as a Leader in the application transformation services providers market.”

Everest Group highlights the value Accenture delivers to clients via its “Digital Decoupling” technique, which focuses on incrementally building modernized components out of legacy workloads. The firm also praised Accenture’s heavy investments in building niche capabilities in areas such as product engineering, mainframe services and design.

“Leading businesses are tapping into the cloud continuum to reinvent products and experiences, and our hybrid cloud mindset helps accelerate their modernization efforts,” said Michael Ljung, global software engineering lead at Accenture. “Everest Group’s recognition is further proof that our cloud-first approach helps clients innovate while getting the most out of legacy investments.”

The Everest Group report assessed 29 application transformation service providers based on their vision and capability, as well as market impact.

A custom version of the “PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report is available here.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005075r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005075/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment