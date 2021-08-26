Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s “PEAK Matrix® for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report.

According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated in its ability to deliver on large and complex application transformation programs, making it a valuable partner to enterprise clients. The report recognizes Accenture’s ability to create value leveraging its end-to-end offerings portfolio and identifies project management, client management and domain expertise as the company’s biggest strengths.

“To compete in a digital world, enterprises are looking to shed yesterday’s application with flexible and modular cloud-based applications while reimagining their processes to align with their cloud first strategy,” said Alisha Mittal, IT services practice director, Everest Group. “Accenture’s cloud-first approach to extending the life of legacy systems and transforming applications with new technologies has earned Accenture recognition as a Leader in the application transformation services providers market.”

Everest Group highlights the value Accenture delivers to clients via its “Digital Decoupling” technique, which focuses on incrementally building modernized components out of legacy workloads. The firm also praised Accenture’s heavy investments in building niche capabilities in areas such as product engineering, mainframe services and design.

“Leading businesses are tapping into the cloud continuum to reinvent products and experiences, and our hybrid cloud mindset helps accelerate their modernization efforts,” said Michael Ljung, global software engineering lead at Accenture. “Everest Group’s recognition is further proof that our cloud-first approach helps clients innovate while getting the most out of legacy investments.”

The Everest Group report assessed 29 application transformation service providers based on their vision and capability, as well as market impact.

A custom version of the “PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report is available here.

