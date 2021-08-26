Vonage to Present on the Future of Communications Technology at Enterprise Connect 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vonage to Present on the Future of Communications Technology at Enterprise Connect 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

CEO Rory Read and Other Vonage Executives to Lend Thought Leadership Across Several Panels; Company to Showcase New Solutions and Technology on Expo Show Floor

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will be sharing its perspective on the future of communications technology and ongoing innovations driving the communications revolution during multiple speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect 2021.

Vonage_Logo.jpg

Enterprise Connect, the premier event for the enterprise communications and collaboration technology industry, will take place September 27 - 29, 2021, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a General Session on Tuesday, September 28 - The Next Strategic Platform: 3 Industry Vision Addresses- Vonage CEO Rory Read will provide a view of the industry, a vision of what's essential in next-generation communications, and how advancements in business technology are providing businesses across the globe with the ability to enable employees to connect and collaborate - from anywhere.

Additional Vonage speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect include:

Understanding the CPaaS Landscape
Monday, September 27 | 9:00am - 9:45am ET

UCaaS and CCaaS as Part of a Whole Cloud Strategy
Monday, September 27 | 10:00am - 10:45am ET

The Future of Communications Technology: Keeping Your Enterprise Ahead of the Curve
Monday, September 27 | 12:45pm - 1:25pm ET

The Composable Enterprise: What It Is and What Role Communications APIs Can Play
Tuesday, September 28 | 8:00am - 8:45am ET

Enterprise Summit: Preparing for What's Next
Wednesday, September 29 | 12:00pm - 12:45pm ET

During the event, Blair Pleasant, President & Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC., will also discuss the importance of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) end-user adoption and training with findings from a recent, Vonage co-sponsored survey. The session, "Rethinking User Adoption: Leading the Way with a Personalized Approach," will dive into UC&C user adoption techniques to best serve an agile, hybrid workforce.

"The survey identified several critical points all businesses should consider today when implementing unified communications and collaboration solutions, including the need to prepare end users for the new solution prior to deployment, as well as the role of end-user training," said Pleasant. "In fact, the survey revealed that two-thirds of respondents who received adequate initial training found that the UC&C solutions made them more productive, in stark contrast to those who didn't receive adequate training. Organizations deploying UC&C need to focus on not just the technical deployment, but also user adoption to get their expected return on investment."

Vonage will also host a booth (#2006) on the expo show floor, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Company's executive team, and experience interactive product demos showcasing Vonage's latest technology.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq: VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

favicon.png?sn=NY87145&sd=2021-08-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-to-present-on-the-future-of-communications-technology-at-enterprise-connect-2021-301363247.html

SOURCE Vonage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY87145&Transmission_Id=202108260830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY87145&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment