ORBCOMM Achieves Cradlepoint 5G For Enterprise Branch Specialization

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical and business proficiency criteria.



By receiving the specialization, ORBCOMM will support Cradlepoint’s efforts of selling the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security and manageability. Cradlepoint is one of ORBCOMM’s key partners that provides reliable, wireless WAN connectivity for its Enterprise Connect business continuity solutions that help distributed enterprises and retail locations keep machines and processes connected, branches linked and transactions flowing when the primary broadband connection is lost. In addition to automatic failover in the event of an outage, ORBCOMM Enterprise Connect has solutions that provide Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) capability for IT personnel to remotely troubleshoot, configure and reboot network equipment and servers, reducing downtime and the need to dispatch a technician to the site. By leveraging Cradlepoint’s next-gen 5G technology, the ORBCOMM Enterprise Connect team not only gives a competitive edge to transaction-based organizations that need continuous high-speed Internet to keep their business operating but also helps prevent the loss of revenue and ensure customer satisfaction.

“As one of the first Cradlepoint partners to complete their 5G training and certification, ORBCOMM is continuing to be a pioneer in the industrial IoT industry for embracing disruptive technology that delivers richer content, faster and more reliable connectivity and higher bandwidth to our global customers,” said Tom Gregor, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Americas Channel Sales & Enterprise Connect. “We look forward to providing our 5G-enabled Enterprise Connect wireless failover solution to enterprise and retail customers around the world and expanding this powerful technology across our industry-leading product portfolio to support a 5G, video-based IoT ecosystem.”

“Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space,” said Eric Purcell, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cradlepoint. “Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of ORBCOMM to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business.”

For more information about ORBCOMM’s end-to-end business continuity solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/orbcomm-enterprise-connect

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company’s Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world’s top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

