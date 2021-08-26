P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think Foster Game Changing Conversations in New Podcast Series "Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality"

Today, P&G Studios and the team at Harder Than You Think launch a new podcast series, “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality,” to shine a light on the biggest challenges faced by the disabled community and start a conversation about what is needed to drive equality. The podcast, hosted by UK television presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan, will focus on challenging perceptions, celebrating successes, and exploring how to transform the world for those who do and do not have a disability. Sophie will speak with some of the most informed and most famous professionals, influencers, and activists about key themes of disability and inclusion.

“Equal Too” is a special six-part series featured on the podcast Seneca’s Conversations on Power and Purpose and is brought to you by the Seneca Women Podcast Network and iHeart Radio. The series will run through August and September and will explore thought-provoking topics, like:

The legacy of the Paralympic Movement and the lasting impact hosting the Paralympic Games has had on host cities and beyond

How legislation for disabled people is changing and what more needs to be done

The path of employment for disabled people 70 years after Sir Ludwig Guttmann began using sport to create space for disabled people in society

For “Equal Too,” the talented team behind the award-winning Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix have brought together an abundance of voices who are policymakers, activists, athletes, and allies from across the globe, including:

Jameela Jamil, actor and host recognized as an advocate for disability rights, LGBTQ+ rights, body neutrality, and her work as founder of the I Weigh Community

actor and host recognized as an advocate for disability rights, LGBTQ+ rights, body neutrality, and her work as founder of the I Weigh Community RJ Mitte, an American actor, advocate, and philanthropist who has been a global champion in speaking of his experiences with Cerebral Palsy in hopes of removing the stigma associated with disabilities

an American actor, advocate, and philanthropist who has been a global champion in speaking of his experiences with Cerebral Palsy in hopes of removing the stigma associated with disabilities Tatyana McFadden, a Russian-American athlete who holds 17 Paralympic medals, whose efforts to advocate for disability equality led to the passage of several pieces of legislation to ensure students with disabilities have equal access to compete in athletics

a Russian-American athlete who holds 17 Paralympic medals, whose efforts to advocate for disability equality led to the passage of several pieces of legislation to ensure students with disabilities have equal access to compete in athletics Andrew Parsons, a Brazilian sports administrator, and the president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The IPC and the International Disability Alliance recently spearheaded the launch of the #WeThe15 campaign, a global movement to represent the 1.2 billion people with disabilities in the world

“With ‘Equal Too’ bringing together so many powerful and influential voices, it will help us to work out where the Rising Phoenix story needs to go next,” said Greg Nugent, co-founder of Harder Than You Think and creator of Rising Phoenix. “The threads to the conversation are extraordinary and important and the need for the story to be told is more vital than ever.”

As the world turns its focus to the incredible athletes competing in the Paralympic Games and inspired by the recent launch of the IPC’s #WeThe15 initiative, the biggest disability equality movement of its kind, P&G is committing a $100,000 donation to the Agitos Foundation. This will help fuel the work of the IPC to change how young people perceive those with a disability.

“We believe that greater visibility is a critical step to changing perceptions on the journey to disability equality,” said Phil Duncan, P&G’s Chief Design Officer and Olympic Games Executive. “We all have more to learn, which is why it’s important for us to spotlight the hugely important conversations in ‘Equal Too.’ We are also proud to make a monetary donation to the Agitos Foundation, which is doing incredibly impactful work in raising long lasting awareness for the next generation.”

As meaningful conversations about inclusivity can only be made possible when equal voices are represented, “Equal Too” is made possible by a team – from producers to guests and contributors – comprised of more than 60% of people who identify as disabled. At the helm of the project are two influential women: host and executive producer Sophie Morgan and executive producer and story consultant Sinéad Burke. Sophie, who was paralyzed in a car crash when she was 18, is an award-winning broadcaster who has presented for Channel 4 at every Paralympic Games since the Paralympic Games London 2012 and is one of the first and only female, disabled television hosts in the world. Sinéad, the founder of accessibility consultancy, Tilting the Lens, is a little person who campaigns to raise the baseline standards of accessibility to build a world that is designed with disabled people, for the inclusion of all.

All episodes of the podcast will be released with downloadable transcripts available shortly thereafter. Additionally, they will be accompanied with captioned videos featuring a deaf British Sign Language signer, Rinkoo Barpaga. You can download and listen to “Equal Too,” part of Seneca's Conversations, on the iHeartradio App, Apple Podcasts, or whichever podcast player you use.

