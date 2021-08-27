Makara Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Non-Flow Through Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA; FSE:MK0; OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is please to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of (i) up to 1,176,471 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company at $0.085 per FT Unit and (ii) up to 5,333,333 non-flow-through units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each FT Unit will be composed of one (1) common share, issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) Warrant. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration expenditures and general working capital.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA; FSE:MK0; OTC PINK:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon and the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

