Core Assets Corp. to List on the OTCQB Market

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Core Assets Corp (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ) (WKN: A2QCCU, ISIN: CA 21871U 10 5), a Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce it has been accepted to the OTCQB market under the symbol "CCOOF". Core Assets will also continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol "CC."

The company believes that listing on the OTCQB will provide investors with enhanced benefits. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB and this has resulted in the greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "We believe that trading on the OTCQB will bring Core Assets more attention from the investment community and help increase our shareholder base. This listing is a great achievement for the company, as it will provide current shareholders and new investors with transparency and liquidity, while also exposing Core Assets to institutional investors."

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in B.C., Canada. The company currently holds the Blue Property, that covers a land area of 26,100 Ha (261 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as the Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1970's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to develop an exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nick Rodway"
Nick Rodway

President & CEO
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include the goals, scope and timing of the VTEM survey; that Core Assets will drill in 2022; that the Blue Property has substantial opportunities for a discovery and development; that work on the Blue Property could potentially lead to a new porphyry/CRD style discovery; and that there may be a commercially viable gold or other mineral deposit on our claims. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward looking statement risk factors.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661615/Core-Assets-Corp-to-List-on-the-OTCQB-Market

img.ashx?id=661615

