Quanterix Releases Statement

Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today released the following statement in response to news reports related to Cassava Sciences.

Cassava previously engaged Quanterix’ Accelerator laboratory to perform sample testing based on blinded samples provided by Cassava. Quanterix or its employees did not interpret the test results or prepare the data charts presented by Cassava at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July 2021 or otherwise.

Quanterix is widely recognized for its commitment to business integrity and to upholding the highest standards of quality. Quanterix’ Simoa technology provides exquisite sensitivity for detecting and measuring biomarkers across a wide range of disease states, including neurology, oncology, and infectious disease. The Simoa technology has been trusted by 24 of the top 25 top pharmaceutical companies, and Quanterix customers have described the use of Simoa technology in over 1,300 research papers and presentations worldwide.

Quanterix harnesses the power of biomarkers with the latest detection solutions to enable a precision health vision of proactive, preventative healthcare and believes that, in doing so, can change the course of how diseases like Alzheimer’s are currently studied and treated.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

