Buffett: Invert to Understand the Moat

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Buffett: Invert to Understand the Moat

Understanding a competitive advantage is easier if one knows why it exists in the first place

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Aug 27, 2021

Summary

  • Moats can be easy to find.
  • Sustainable moats are far harder.
  • Asking why the moat exists can help find opportunities.
Article's Main Image

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) often talks about the importance of a business having a “moat.” Put simply, this means a definitive competitive advantage that can help the enterprise achieve above-average returns on capital.

Having a moat is one thing. Having a sustainable moat is another thing altogether.

High prices and competition

A core principle of free market economics is that high prices are a cure for high prices. This implies that high prices attract competition, which is enough to push down prices as competitors fight for market share.

We typically see this principle playing out in the commodity markets. Rising commodity prices change the economics of previously uneconomic projects, thereby justifying their construction. When the output from these projects arrives on the market, prices may fall if supply outstrips demand.

Even in the market for non-commoditized products and services, it is still hard to maintain an edge. The supercar market is a great example. Few supercar companies are as successful as Ferrari NV (

RACE, Financial). Many have spent their lives being subsidized by a larger group.

There are other examples—Apple (

AAPL, Financial) versus Samsung (XKRX:005930, Financial) or Coca-cola (KO, Financial) vs Pepsi (PEP, Financial). Apple and Coca-Cola have managed to build and sustain competitive advantages. Meanwhile, despite having relatively similar products, Pepsi and Samsung don’t have anywhere near the same moat.

Building a moat

There are a couple of ways a company can build a moat. It can either be bigger and more efficient, provide a better product or service or have some kind of brand power that has a special place in consumers’ minds.

Buffett explained his moat principal at the 1995 Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting of shareholders:

"What we're trying to find is a business that, for one reason or another -- it can be because it's the low-cost producer in some area, it can be because it has a natural franchise because of surface capabilities, it could be because of its position in the consumers' mind, it can be because of a technological advantage, or any kind of reason at all, that it has this moat around it."

He went onto explain that the most important part of this equation was not figuring out what the moat was, but how it was still standing:

"But we are trying to figure out what is keeping -- why is that castle still standing? And what's going to keep it standing or cause it not to be standing five, 10, 20 years from now. What are the key factors? And how permanent are they? How much do they depend on the genius of the lord in the castle?"

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) has spoken about the power of inverting questions to find the right answers. It would appear that this approach is based on a similar idea.

It can be straightforward to find a business that looks as if it has a moat. Screening for companies with a high return on equity or capital employed is a good place to start.

However, these financial figures reveal almost nothing about the underlying business. This is where the work starts. The quantitative figures may show a moat exists, but investors need to understand why it exists and what, if anything, a competitor can do to bridge the moat.

Here it helps to have an understanding of the industries one is focusing on. I could not establish how a company would be able to establish a moat as a cloud computing provider, but I can understand how a moat could emerge in the insurance space. That is my edge.

If I have an idea of how difficult a moat can be to bridge, I can better understand how wide it is in the first place.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment