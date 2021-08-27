Mawer New Canada Fund's Top 4 Buys

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mawer New Canada Fund's Top 4 Buys

Canada-based fund releases semiannual portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 27, 2021

Summary

  • Fund’s top buy is a boost in Converge Technology Solutions.
  • Fund establishes holdings in Softchoice and Pollard Banknote.
  • Fund also boosts holding in Sleep Country Canada Holdings.
Article's Main Image

The

Mawer New Canada Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its first-half portfolio this week, revealing that its top four buys included a major boost in Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS, Financial), new positions in Softchoice Corp. (TSX:SFTC, Financial) and Pollard Banknote Ltd. (TSX:PBL, Financial) and an increase in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ, Financial).

Managed by Jeff Mo and Samir Taghiyev, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in smaller-cap Canadian securities through a disciplined, research-driven, bottom-up process that emphasizes strong company management and low price valuations.

1431324638335471616.png

The fund updates its portfolios semiannually. During the six months ending June, the fund’s $1.86 billion equity portfolio had a turnover ratio of 18%, ending with 48 stocks including five new holdings. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical, industrials and real estate, representing 33.07%, 17.39%, 14.59% and 11.55% of the equity portfolio.

1431364422353293312.png

Converge Technology Solutions

The fund purchased 8,539,675 shares of Converge Technology Solutions (

TSX:CTS, Financial), giving the shares 4.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 6.49 Canadian dollars ($5.15) during the second quarter.

1431326169763942400.png

GuruFocus ranks the Toronto-based infrastructure software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios outperforming just over 55% of global competitors despite having a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and a strong Altman Z-score of 3.57.

1431327744561516544.png

Softchoice

The fund purchased 2,336,289 shares of Softchoice (

TSX:SFTC, Financial), giving the position 2.75% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged CA$20.77 during the second quarter.

1431328989640658944.png

According to GuruFocus, the Toronto-based technology service and solutions company’s cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperform more than 90% of global competitors, suggesting low financial strength.

1431330965757628416.png

Pollard Banknote

The fund purchased 543,558 shares of Pollard Banknote (

TSX:PBL, Financial), dedicating 1.65% of its equity portfolio to the stake. Shares averaged CA$49.69 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.64.

1431337354483732480.png

GuruFocus ranks the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based lottery-game product company’s profitability 8 out 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.70% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 77% of global competitors.

1431348056900505600.png

Sleep Country Canada

The fund purchased 963,953 shares of Sleep Country Canada (

TSX:ZZZ, Financial), boosting the position by 63.01% and the equity portfolio by 1.53%. Shares averaged CA$29.87 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18.

1431349197088493568.png

The Brampton, Ontario-based company retails a wide range of mattresses through brands like Serta, Tempur-Pedic and iComfort. GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which includes a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 88% of global competitors.

1431359607325855744.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar