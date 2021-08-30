Logo
Fobi Completes Shopify Integration With The Launch Of The Fobi App And Now Live In The Shopify App Store Offering Real-Time Data Analytics Solution To Over 1.7 Million Global Retailers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fobi is now completely integrated with one of the leading global commerce providers operating in more than 175 countries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) ( FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the completed integration of our Fobi Platform with Shopify (TSX; : SHOP) and availability of the Fobi App on the Shopify App Store for purchase by Shopify retailers. Fobi is one of the only companies in the Shopify App Store currently providing real-time insights and making retailer data immediately actionable.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: "Many people think of Shopify as just an e-commerce platform to help businesses run their online stores but fail to realize it does so much more by helping merchants with critical back-end integrations such as shipping, payments and social media marketing. Analytics is the critical and powerful back-end piece that ties all of these elements together, optimizing them to help retailers improve their bottom line. Shopify retailers around the world now have access to a powerful tool via our industry-leading real-time data analytics Fobi App. To say we are excited about the possibilities is an understatement. With the Shopify integration complete and launched, Fobi has now completed or is finalizing integrations with many of the largest POS & Commerce companies in the world, positioning us for exponential growth."

Fobi’s App for the Shopify App Store will give Fobi access to Shopify’s global retailers and partners, driving even more business for Fobi moving forward.

FOBI SHOPIFY APP BENEFITS FOR RETAILERS

The Fobi App provides Shopify retailers with access to real-time data aggregation and insights across disparate online and offline data sources.

Fobi’s App for Shopify enables their retailers to gain a better understanding of their customer’s purchasing patterns and their lifetime value by connecting disparate data & multiple locations enabled by Fobi’s integration into Shopify’s e-commerce platform. Fobi helps Shopify retailers make business decisions that reduce costs and increase revenue by providing access to real-time insights that are based on the purchasing patterns of their customers. Fobi is one of the only companies in the Shopify App marketplace currently providing real-time insights and making retailer data immediately actionable. Revenue for Fobi will be driven by monthly fees that align with Shopify’s pricing tiers.

This Press Release Is Available On the Fobi AI website, and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement

About Fobi
Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai
Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc
T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc
E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:
This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

