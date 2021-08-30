Microdose Psychedelic Insights Presents the Upcoming DMT Conference, a Deep Dive Into the Dynamic Field of DMT Therapeutics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Microdose Psychedelic Insights Presents the Upcoming DMT Conference, a Deep Dive Into the Dynamic Field of DMT Therapeutics

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a cutting-edge media company focused on promoting content, financial analysis, and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, will be hosting the upcoming DMT Conference in an entirely virtual format Sept. 9-10, 2021. The virtual event will explore the potential of DMT (“Dimethyltryptamine”) at the intersection of drug development and safety, clinical care, law and regulation, business and markets, science and research.

Part of Microdose’s Molecular Masterclasses conference series, a series of events designed to carry out educational deep dives into the world’s favorite psychoactive and psychedelic substances, the DMT Conference will see to venture into the dynamic field of DMT therapeutics, with expert panels and engaging discussions.

This year’s conference will kick off with an introductory talk from Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, followed by a series of hour-long presentations and keynote addresses. Topics will include, “Addiction and DMT” delivered by Entheon Biomedical; “Non-Neuropsychiatric Uses for DMT” by PharmaDrug Inc, “DMT Drug Development” from Small Pharma INC; and a keynote presentation by Algernon Pharmaceuticals entitled “DMT – New Hope for Healing the Brain After a Stroke,” among various others.

The conference is organised in partnership with Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: $ENBI) ( $ENTBF) (FSE: $1XU1), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction; Small Pharma (TSXV: $DMT) a neuropharmaceutical company taking a novel approach to depression drug development; Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) ( AGNPF) (XFRA: AGW) a clinical-stage drug development company focused on the disease areas of stroke, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough, and COVID-19; and Pharmadrug, a Biotech Company Focused on the R&D of Natural Based Medicines.

Other presenters at the conference include Christopher Timmermann-Slater, Andrew Hegle, Paul Van Slyke, Daniel Cohen, Christopher Moreau, Jackie von Salm, Carol Routledge, Brian Jahns, Natan Ponieman, Andrew Hegle Paul Van Slyke, Christopher Timmermann-Slater Peter Rands, Graham Pechenik David Wood, Ruth Chun, Hadas Alterman Rick Strassman MD, Timothy Ko, Brian Jahns, Crystal Carson, Joël Brierre, Max Montrose, Tricia Eastman, Rak Razam, Victoria Wueschner, among others.

The conference will enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and discover the latest findings within psychedelic science.

Additional information about the DMT Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found at the DMT Conference website at https://microdose.buzz/pnwmm.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:
Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Microdose Molecular Masterclasses:
Microdose Molecular Masterclasses are a speaker series designed for deep dives into the world's favorite psychoactive and psychedelic substances. Each event will explore one drug, and feature a curated group of industry experts and thought leaders from around the world.

Contact:
Microdose Psychedelic Insights
[email protected]

Media Contact:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNjc0MSM0Mzc5NjI3IzUwMDA4MTA5NA==
Microdose-Psychedelic-Insights.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment