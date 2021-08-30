Crexendo Adds OTG Consulting to Support VIP Launch

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crexendo Adds OTG Consulting to Support VIP Launch

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels like OTG Consulting, a Master Agency and leader in Channel Sales of next-generation technology solutions, is a new Master Agent for its VIP Business Communications Platform.

The VIP platform is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience.

The Crexendo VIP UCaaS offer is now available through OTG Consulting's Channel Sales Consultants and Technology Advisors network. The VIP platform was recently awarded the TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. The VIP Platform features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee* for maximum service dependability and reliability and is powered by NetSapiens. Crexendo's solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer comments, "OTG Consulting has a legacy of providing consultative technology solutions to businesses and is known for their deep client engagement. We are honored to add them to our growing roster of Partners and to be delivering our VIP Platform to businesses through their network of technology consultants. We are appreciative of the growing acceptance of the best in breed VIP offering. "

Jeffrey Pearl, Chief Executive Officer of OTG Consulting, commented, "The demand for Unified Communications as a Service has grown at an incredible pace as companies have shifted to flexible and hybrid work environments and offering Crexendo's VIP Platform will enable us to address both the increased demand and customer satisfaction requirements presented by this new normal. We are thrilled to be Partnering with Crexendo and offering the VIP Platform to our clients."

* See Guarantee for specific terms and limitations

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About OTG Consulting

OTG Consulting is a premier Master Agency delivering a robust portfolio of IT technology services through a global network of partners focused on meeting their clients real world business needs. OTG provides the desired business outcomes by delivering next-generation IT solutions within the focus areas of UCaaS and CCaaS Cloud Solutions, security, and many other offerings.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) believing that OTG Consulting has a legacy of providing consultative technology solutions to businesses and is known for their deep client engagement; (ii) being honored to add them to the growing roster of Partners and to be delivering the VIP Platform to businesses through their network of technology consultants; (iii) being appreciative of the growing acceptance of the best in breed VIP offering; (iv) having sufficient confidence in the technology and the platform that it is backed the VIP platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661752/Crexendo-Adds-OTG-Consulting-to-Support-VIP-Launch

img.ashx?id=661752

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment