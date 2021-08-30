Shavelogic and Manufacturing Leader Jabil Partner to Advance Production of Men's Razor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shavelogic and Manufacturing Leader Jabil Partner to Advance Production of Men's Razor

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership to support rapid, uncompromising growth of men's grooming start up

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The razor industry's newest entrant Shavelogic has partnered with manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to advance its design and production goals as the company quickly evolves from modest production volumes just nine months ago to a fast-growing category disrupter. Co-founders Duwayne Miller and Rob Wilson discuss the relationship's advantages in a video released August 16, 2021:

"In order to maintain the high level of quality needed for the product, we knew we needed to bring in an innovator and leader in consumer-packaged goods, robotics and automation. That's where Jabil comes in," said Wilson. "Their global reach, scale, supply chain resiliency and technology access are unparalleled — particularly in our industry."

"Jabil operates as if they are one-in-the-same with our company, and they think about the next generation of our needs and reach — which allows us to stay focused on innovation and quality of our products," added Miller. "Their values align with our mission to defy conventional wisdom, push boundaries, and produce the type of products we want to wake up to every day."

Jabil serves as an integral part of Shavelogic's diverse team of top-performing industry experts that together bring over 300 years of experience to the grooming company. The team's main focus is to increase the durability, reliability, and aesthetic properties of men's shaving products. After securing over 150 patents to date, the Shavelogic team is well on their way to forever changing how men shave.

"Shavelogic's strong research and development culture is driving meaningful consumer-centric innovation, which is disrupting the grooming industry," said Joe Stodola, chief commercial officer, Jabil Packaging Solutions."Jabil is excited to contribute our expertise in automation, supply chain management and advanced conversion capabilities to support Shavelogic to achieve scale and win in the market on their journey of reimagining the razor."

To learn more about Shavelogic's partnership with Jabil, watch the case study video above, or here.

About Shavelogic
Founded in 2009 by Rob Wilson and Duwayne Miller, Shavelogic spent more than 10 years conducting skincare research and securing more than 150 company patents before launching its inaugural SL5 shaving system in 2020. Defying competitor convention, the Dallas-based company is challenging the near -$11 billion global razor industry with its focus on high craftsmanship over a price-driven approach.

Now with a team that brings together seasoned shave industry veterans with technology-minded industrial designers and engineers, Shavelogic recently opened its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to meet consumer demand as it rolls out national marketing efforts.

For more information, visit www.shavelogic.com.

Shavelogic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA90264&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shavelogic-and-manufacturing-leader-jabil-partner-to-advance-production-of-mens-razor-301365292.html

SOURCE Shavelogic

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA90264&Transmission_Id=202108301227PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA90264&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment