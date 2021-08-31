Logo
TCG Process partners with Wipro to transform document-driven processes with artificial intelligence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process, a leading intelligent document processing (IDP) solution provider with headquarters based in Switzerland, today announced a new, global partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

This partnership will integrate TCG's enterprise process automation platform, DocProStar, with solutions and offerings of Wipro's Artificial Intelligence Solutions group to deliver best-in-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) and document processing capabilities to customers globally. The alliance enriches Wipro's ability to automate document-driven processes, and expands TCG Process' offerings for digital transformation projects.

This partnership will enhance both companies' automation offerings to provide fast, accurate and cost-optimized solutions for complex document ingestion. The partnership also extends each organization's expertise in the banking, insurance, healthcare and public administration sectors as well as their business process outsourcers and shared services organizations.

"We are excited to partner with Wipro and augment their deep business knowledge, consulting skills, technical talent and global footprint with TCG's next generation IDP platform. Our technologies are complementary to Wipro's AI offering, and we are already working jointly with customers in APAC, the Americas and Europe," said Frank Volckmar, TCG Process' executive sponsor for Wipro and Managing Director for Australia & New Zealand. "Together we will transform document-driven processes like those within digital mailrooms, insurance and banking with class-leading and unmatched automation solutions. This partnership is fantastic news for organizations across the world looking for efficiencies in their ongoing journey towards digital transformation and hyperautomation."

"We are happy to partner with TCG to provide our customers end-to-end AI Solutions with flexible deployment options to meet the challenges of a hybrid world. Wipro's IDP solution and TCG's DocProStar product are perfectly aligned to fast-track the delivery of scalable, industry-specific intelligent document-processing solutions in the market. Our approach is to help our customers become intelligent enterprises and create value for them leveraging our frameworks like E-IQ (Enterprise IQ), our solutions like IDP and our platforms like Wipro Holmes," said Mukund Kalmanker, Vice President and Global head - AI Solutions, iDEAS-Apps and Data, Wipro Limited.

About TCG Process

TCG Process is an international organization helping companies to bring structure, control and automation to mission-critical processes with its enterprise process automation platform, DocProStar. The platform digitizes and automates complex processes across Banking, Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Public Administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations. TCG Process markets solutions direct-to-customer and via partners, on 5 continents.

About the TCG Process Platform

TCG Process' DocProStar combines capture, intelligent document processing (IDP) and process automation to offer unparalleled levels of automation, auditability and adaptability for organizations trying to manage a daily deluge of high-value documents. TCG Process' own intellectual property provides a modern, robust and highly scalable platform that effectively combines bots and humans, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to achieve a new degree of efficiency in administrative processing. Compliance is built in, and implementation times are shortened due to the platform's no-code approach and flexible deployment options (private or public cloud, on-premises). Organizations using DocProStar reduce costs, speed transaction times, lower risk and offer greater value to their customers and business partners.

For more information, reach out to:
[Asia Pacific] Arijit Sarkar, [email protected]
[Americas] Bob Fresneda, [email protected]
[Europe] Martin Busl, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL89509&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcg-process-partners-with-wipro-to-transform-document-driven-processes-with-artificial-intelligence-301364806.html

SOURCE TCG Process

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL89509&Transmission_Id=202108310300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL89509&DateId=20210831
