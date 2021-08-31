Logo
Aurora Mobile Announces the Launch of a Free Public Cloud Version of JG Unification Messages System

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has officially launched a free public cloud version of its Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”). Mobile developers can use this free version as a trial of JG UMS’s integrated multi-channel messaging services upon registering for an account on the Company’s official website.

Similar to the VIP version of JG UMS, the new free public cloud version integrates seven major messaging channels namely mobile apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, onto one platform at no additional cost. The free public cloud version also provides basic services such as statistical analysis, scheduled tasks, user grouping, message sending strategies, and multi-channel messaging templates, to meet the diverse needs of push notifications by developers and businesses.

JG UMS supports pre-created reissue strategies with various push notification models including back-end configuration of SMS and push notifications from apps and WeChat accounts, allowing operators to set reissue channels and detailed conditions. For example, if a push notification issued by an app doesn't reach an audience or isn't clicked by users within 5 minutes, the JG UMS system may arrange a reissue of the notification. In terms of message push strategy, businesses can leverage JG UMS to replace SMS services with other free messaging channels. This can significantly improve message delivery rates and reduce costs. JG UMS also provides various options to enable real-time, or scheduled, or multi-channel concurrent messaging.

At the same time, JG UMS also provides reports on push notification statistics, message history, user reach analysis and other insights. By integrating operational metrics of various push channels and analyzing conversion rates, in terms of messaging channels and users, all this information helps businesses to better understand their targeted markets and users, and plan accordingly to execute on operational and marketing initiatives.

Earlier this year, JG UMS completed all tests required by the China Telecommunication Technology Labs (“CTTL”) in terms of system functions, push notification methods and performance, reflecting the full compatibility and compliance of its 5G messaging capabilities. In terms of channel coverage of mainstream messaging channels, JG UMS plans to support more emerging messaging channels in its next iteration, helping developers and businesses tackle problems of multiple channels, low message delivery rates and high SMS costs, by connecting to one integrated platform with one interface protocol for AI-driven refined operations.

For users with higher requirements for multi-channel push notifications and user management, they can upgrade to the VIP version of JG UMS and enjoy unlimited channel management, higher API call frequency limits, message callbacks, blacklists and whitelists preferences and other exclusive VIP services.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

