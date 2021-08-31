Labaton Sucharow LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of JELD-WEN Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

(Richmond Division)

In re JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Action No. 3:20-cv-00112-JAG CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which, during the period from January 26, 2017 through October 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), purchased the publicly traded common stock of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (the "Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, that Court-appointed Class Representatives, on behalf of themselves and all members of the certified Class, and defendants JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ("JELD-WEN" or the "Company"), Mark A. Beck, L. Brooks Mallard, Kirk S. Hachigian, Gary S. Michel, Onex Corporation and its affiliated funds and entities, specifically Onex Partners Manager LP, Onex Partners III LP, Onex Partners III GP LP, Onex US Principals LP, Onex Partners III PV LP, Onex Partners III Select LP, Onex BP Co-Invest LP, Onex Advisor Subco III LLC, Onex American Holdings II LLC, OAH Wind LLC, BP EI LLC and BP EI II LLC (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $40,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable John A. Gibney, Jr., either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on November 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 6000 of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, at the Spottswood W. Robinson III and Robert R. Merhige, Jr. Federal Courthouse, 701 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 4, 2021; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Class Members; and (iv) approve Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.JELD-WENSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

JELD-WEN Securities Settlement

c/o Epiq Systems

P.O. Box 6397

Portland, OR 97228-6397

www.JELD-WENSecuritiesSettlement.com

855-867-0659



Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Class Counsel:

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

James W. Johnson, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

88-219-6877

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP

Robert M. Rothman, Esq.

58 South Service Road, Suite 200

Melville, NY 11747

800-449-4900

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than November 15, 2021. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than November 1, 2021. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than November 1, 2021.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: August 31, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

SOURCE// Labaton Sucharow LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

URL// www.JELD-WENSecuritiesSettlement.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labaton-sucharow-llp-and-robbins-geller-rudman--dowd-llp-announce-pendency-of-class-action-involving-purchasers-of-jeld-wen-holdings-inc-common-stock-301363847.html

SOURCE Labaton Sucharow LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP