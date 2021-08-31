Logo
Pandora Safely Returns to the Workplace with the Appian Workforce Safety Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global jewelry brand uses low-code solution for ongoing workplace vigilance across U.S. retail stores, logistics center, and corporate offices

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Pandora Jewelry LLC, the global jewelry brand, uses the Appian Workforce Safety solution to support workplace health and safety across its U.S. operations. Pandora Americas deployed the cloud solution early in the pandemic to help the company prevent COVID incidents and the closure of its retail stores and Logistics Center. With Pandora's Baltimore, MD corporate office now in the process of re-opening, the Appian solution is used by nearly 2,500 employees.

WS.jpg

With Pandora's corporate office now in the process of re-opening, the Appian solution is used by nearly 2,500 employees.

"Our top priority is the safety of our employees and customers, especially now as our offices re-open," said Luciano Rodembusch, General Manager for Pandora North America. "While we've continued to stay close to local authorities and follow CDC guidelines, Appian Workforce Safety has been an integral part of our COVID response strategy. We are confident that using this platform is a practical, simple, and non-invasive way for us to collect the pertinent health and vaccine status information we need to ensure we are equipped with the most reliable data to make the best operational decisions we can."

Appian Workforce Safety is the only solution with a unified, automated, and flexible approach for safely returning and keeping onsite work safe. Built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, Workforce Safety can be deployed in a matter of hours on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. The solution provides the digital underpinning for Pandora America's comprehensive COVID strategy, and helps keep employees informed and prepared to stay safe while guidelines continue to evolve.

The Appian solution enables individuals to complete a simple self-screening before leaving home, freeing Pandora store managers from the daily burden of screening employees. Approved employees receive a mobile pass that the store manager scans when the employee arrives at work. The solution maintains a record of each of these requests, approvals, and denials, as well as COVID incidents, for strong compliance and documentation should a case arise.

Appian Workforce Safety provides a unified command center to manage an organization's COVID-19 response, with real-time access to track employee check-ins, monitor scenarios across facilities, automate return-to-work authorizations, track vaccinations, and manage company policies and government regulations. Solution capabilities include:

  • Contact Tracing
  • FDA-authorized COVID-19 Testing
  • Vaccination Insights
  • Incident Case Management
  • Symptom and Isolation Monitoring
  • Visitor and Capacity Management
  • Aggregate Health Reporting
  • Onsite Reservations

For more information, watch the Appian Workforce Safety video, and visit https://www.appian.com/workforce-safety/.

About Pandora
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,000 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

About Appian
Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, go to www.appian.com.

Appian_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH90423&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandora-safely-returns-to-the-workplace-with-the-appian-workforce-safety-solution-301365318.html

SOURCE Appian

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH90423&Transmission_Id=202108310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH90423&DateId=20210831
