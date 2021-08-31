Logo
Kroll Partners with SentinelOne to Accelerate Investigations and Response to Ransomware and Advanced Attacks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a strategic partnership with Kroll, the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk, and transparency. Through the partnership, SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and ActiveEDR powers the Kroll Responder MDR service to accelerate investigations and response to ransomware and advanced attacks.

“As threat actors relentlessly refine the scope and sophistication of their attacks against organizations across the globe, defenders must adapt,” said Marc Brawner, Global Head of Managed Services for Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice. “Kroll is committed to providing our clients with leading technologies, services, and strategies to effectively mitigate risk -- and we are thrilled to add SentinelOne as one of our trusted platforms.”

Over eight years ago, Kroll pioneered the use of EDR technology to vastly improve the speed and outcomes of threat hunting, incident response, and forensic investigations for its clients. Today, this well-honed approach, leveraged by Kroll in thousands of incidents worldwide every year, fuels the Kroll+Responder MDR solution, which has seen client subscriptions grow by over 130% over the past 12 months.

A recent Kroll+survey of 500 security leaders revealed that increased automation and time taken to remediate threats are the two most important aspects for improved response. SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and ActiveEDR provides automated prevention, active response, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities – significantly decreasing incident recovery times.

“Kroll provides unparalleled cyber risk and breach response expertise, handling many of the world’s most complex and high-profile incidents,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “The level of autonomy that our technology provides allows Kroll’s hunting and response team to do what they do best, limiting the need for manual investigation and speeding response. It’s an honor to be selected as a key technology partner for Kroll, and we look forward to playing a role in the long term success of their MDR business.”

About Kroll

Kroll is the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005163/en/

