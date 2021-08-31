ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran Jon Sigler to Lead Platform Product Organization

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW),the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that enterprise software veteran Jon Sigler will lead its Now Platform product organization. Sigler, who has held senior positions at Apple and Microsoft, most recently served as executive vice president at Salesforce. At Salesforce, Sigler helped plan and develop Salesforce’s mobile strategy and lead one of the company’s largest projects, Lightning, as well as leading the effort in defining Work.com. Sigler also played a key role in the company’s AI, automation, UI platform, and Trusted Services efforts, as well as leading the effort in defining Work.com.

With more than 25 years of experience, Sigler will be responsible for developing innovative products to further differentiate ServiceNow’s Now Platform, which is used by more than 80% of the Fortune 500 to help drive their digital transformation journeys.

“Our vision is to help our customers workflow a better world of work,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer, ServiceNow. “The power of the Now Platform makes this possible with one data model, one architecture and one platform, that seamlessly integrates business solutions and workflows to power great employee and customer experiences and unlock productivity. As we continue to bring this vision to life, we need forward-thinking leaders who are laser-focused on executing our strategy and innovating at scale. Jon Sigler has led groundbreaking programs at Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce. He is a proven leader and perfectly positioned to help ServiceNow to capture this very exciting market opportunity.”

“I believe in preparation meeting opportunity,” said Sigler. “ServiceNow is at this exact intersection. That’s what makes this a golden moment in customer digital transformation. And as a customer-focused software leader, I look forward to extending the most revolutionary, no-code platform that is the foundation for the future of ServiceNow.”

