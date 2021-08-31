Logo
Matterport Expands Digitization Offering for Properties Through its On-Demand Capture Services Network in the US and UK

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Now serving 51 cities across the United States and four new cities in the United Kingdom, the company continues to expand its new services platform to customers who want to digitize their space with the on-call convenience of a local expert

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services™ On-Demand to 22 new U.S. cities, increasing coverage to a total of 51 cities across the country. In addition, the company launched the service in four cities in the United Kingdom including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

As simple as ordering an Uber®, Capture Services On-Demand lets companies within a 35-mile radius of these cities to quickly schedule a highly-trained Matterport Capture Technician to digitize any commercial or residential property or unique space. Once captured, the space is transformed into an immersive and precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer’s account to access, manage and share the space more effectively than ever before.

"The Matterport Capture Services on-demand ordering experience was seamless and easy to navigate," said Isaac Korn, Director of Innovation at Perry Ellis International. "The accuracy and quality of the digital twin not only provides our internal team with a great visual to discuss store layouts, but also provides our customers an interactive way to engage with our product. This turnkey service saves us time and allows us to incorporate Matterport immediately into our workflow.”

Digital twins are transforming how buildings are designed, built, promoted, and managed online across a variety of industries, including real estate, retail, insurance, hotels, factories, schools, and museums. Research has shown that Matterport digital twins have helped close listings 31% faster, increase vacation rental conversions by up to 10%, and streamline the time it takes to design and remodel stores by 50%.

Capture Services On-Demand democratizes access to Matterport's groundbreaking 3D capture technology by offering individuals, small businesses and large enterprises a fast, simple and cost-effective way to create 3D digital twins. In just a few clicks, customers can schedule an appointment with the company’s network of vetted, trusted, and highly experienced Capture Technicians equipped with Matterport’s leading capture solution, the Pro2 camera and Capture App. This simple online ordering experience saves customers time spent on finding, researching, and establishing relationships with Matterport's existing network of trusted 3D capture technicians.

“Capture Services On-Demand is trusted by a wide range of customers who have come to rely on high quality 3D digital twins to support their businesses,” said Brendan Dowdle, General Manager of Matterport Capture Services. “We’ve received amazing feedback on how simple and easy it is to connect with professional Capture Technicians who take great pride in providing an unrivaled service. Now, with the addition of these cities, we are thrilled to be able to provide coverage to more areas in which our customers are asking us to be.”

Customers can log in to their account and choose the date and time to book their capture appointment. Pricing is based on property size and location and customers receive a price estimate prior to checking out for full transparency. Once the capture is complete, a precise Matterport digital twin of the space is then delivered into their account for immediate use. Thousands of spaces are captured every month with Capture Services including co-working locations, construction sites, vacation rentals and retail shops.

To learn more about Matterport Capture Services, visit https://go.matterport.com/captureservices.

About Matterport
Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Matterport Media Contact:
Naomi Little
Global Communications Manager
[email protected]
+44 203 874 6664

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of expansion of On-Demand Capture Services, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21064a50-ab5f-425c-a993-0f50ceed2af6

Matterport-Inc.png

