Ethernity Networks Releases New 5G Routing Device

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOD, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021

LOD, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks, today announced it has released the programmable UEP-60 Universal Edge Platform 5G router, positioned as an optimal wireless backhaul Indoor/Outdoor Unit. It offers up to 60Gbps of networking capacity and virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations.

UEP-60 is targeted for network edge infrastructure solutions. It is uniquely designed for 5G networks as a wireless backhaul indoor/outdoor unit with integrated Layer-1 bonding, fronthaul gateway, small cell aggregation, or cell site gateway.

The device utilizes an FPGA SoC for handling the data path and is equipped with a quad-core ARM processor for running the control stack. By combining this control capability with the 1G and 10G ports, UEP-60 is perfectly suited to serve as a switch/router network appliance for aggregation and demarcation of the WAN from LAN networks. Moreover, the FPGA enables full routing functionality and security as add-ons, saving space and cost at the network edge.

The beauty of UEP-60 is that it is fully customizable toward a specific purpose within the network. Both the hardware configuration and the FPGA can be customized to meet various demands, while achieving maximum performance in a compact, affordable device.

Oded Bergman, Ethernity VP of Products and Business Development, said, "UEP-60 brings a variety of value-added features, starting with standard routing functionality, together with our patented L1 Wireless Bonding, fronthaul interfaces, and other unmatched capabilities that no bare metal cell site router can provide. More importantly, UEP-60 offers programmability that equates to unparalleled flexibility, futureproofs the device for capabilities still to come, and meets the demands of an emerging market."

Ethernity will be promoting UEP-60 and its other 5G system solutions at Booth #902 at the Big 5G Event in Denver from August 31-September 2.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's FPGA logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch/Router data plane processing and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

Media and Analyst contact: Kevin Tanzillo
Email: [email protected]
Tel.: +1-903-865-1078

favicon.png?sn=LN91473&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethernity-networks-releases-new-5g-routing-device-301366059.html

SOURCE Ethernity Networks

