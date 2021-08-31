ClickStream Initiates Shareholder Ambassador Program

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries initiates Shareholder Ambassador program.

The ClickStream Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Shareholder Ambassador Program benefits include:

- VIP Access to e-meet company officers and celebrity social media influencers.

- Special recognition on social media and website.

- Free offers, discounts, and first-look access to our new products and services.

- Upcoming "Meet and Greet" Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

For a limited time, as a bonus for shareholders to sign up for the program, the company is offering the first 100 shareholders to sign up for the program entry in our contest to win: a $1,000 Amazon Gift Certificate. Simply, the first 100 shareholders who sign up for the ambassador program will be entered to win the $1,000 gift certificate. The winner will be announced 30 days after the 100th member is added.

The rules to win the $1,000 Gift Certificate are simple:

You must be a shareholder of the company;

Sign up for the Ambassador Program and;

Be present on the FB group for the announcement.

(Link to Private FB Group will be sent to you after sign-up)

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our growth and expansion through our growing apps, has been quite exciting, and we want to share the momentum with our long-standing and loyal shareholders. The ambassador program offers many rewards on its own. With this new contest, we hope to quickly build a large base of our loyal shareholders to share our company's continued success stories with."

Click https://clickstream.technology/ambassador to join as a CLIS Shareholder Ambassador and enter to win $1,000 (Amazon Gift Certificate).

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

