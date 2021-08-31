Magnet Forensics Inc. Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

Magnet Forensics Inc. (“Magnet Forensics” orthe “Company”) (TSE: MAGT) is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.

Magnet Forensics is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company’s operations and affairs that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its subordinate shares.

ABOUT MAGNET FORENSICS

Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and the cloud. The company’s software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector organizations in over 90 countries and has been helping investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security since 2011.

