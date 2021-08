American National’s ( ANAT, Financial) stock price rose during the quarter on reports that the company has put itselfup for sale. The closely held insurer hired an investment bank to gauge interest in a sale of the company. While no sale is imminent, we think the well-capitalized company appears significantly undervalued.

From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.