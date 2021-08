ServisFirst Bancshares’ ( SFBS , Financial ), a full-service commercial bank, management announced that earnings should increase this year as organic loan growth rebounds. Additionally, the company continues to add senior bankers, a trend expected to continue.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.