Steven Scruggs Comments on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( THS, Financial) announced the sale of its cereal business during the quarter as the company continues to increase its focus on higher-margin products, such as the RTE cereal division. Management expects to generate $300 million of free cash flow this year, resulting in a 12% free-cash-flow margin for the company (as of July 15, 2021).

From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.